R Madhavan All Praise For Abhishek Bachchan's 'Breathe: Into The Shadows' Series

Actor Abhishek Bachchan’s much-awaited series Breathe: Into The Shadows has finally premiered on the OTT platform, Amazone Prime. Many Bollywood celebs and fans are taking to their social media handle to praise the actors, director, and the storyline. Among the many, actor R Madhavan, who also played the lead in the first season, went on to praise Breathe season 2.

R Madhavan has been giving love and is also promoting the web-series. The actor re-tweeted a positive review from a netizen about the series which read as, "2 episodes in ... great show ... AB killing it .... such a deliciously written role". The actor replied to it saying "Yes mannn". Check out the tweets below.

Abhishek recently gave an interview with a news portal where he spoke about his character. the Bol Bachchan actor said that the decision was very easy to make because right after his film Manmarziyaan, the makers of the show, Breathe, met him and talked about the plot with him. He revealed that he instantly loved the plot and was very happy to be a part of it. This is the first time the actor is venturing into the digital space and seems like viewers are already happy seeing him.

About the show

The show Breathe – Into the Shadows will feature Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, and Nithya Menen in crucial roles. The show also features Saiyami Kher, Hrishikesh Joshi, Vibhavari Deshpande, and Shruti Bapna in pivotal roles. The series is a crime thriller genre, which is created and helmed by Mayank Sharma and produced by Abundantia Entertainment. Breathe: Into The Shadows is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Watch the official trailer of the series shared by Abhishek on his social media handle.

Other celebs praising the actor

Several other celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and many more have been giving the series lots of love and support with their kind words. Aishwariya Rai Bachchan recently shared the poster of the series. In the poster, Abhishek can be seen giving some tough looks. And she also wrote saying, “Shine on Baby.” Amitabh also commented on the short glimpse of Abhishek’s character saying, “Superb”. Take a look at the posts.

