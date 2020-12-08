'Radhe Shyam' Director Radha Krishna Kumar Thanks Nick Powel For A 'memorable Adventure'

Radha Krishna Kumar is one of the prominent filmmakers in the industry. He is also a screenwriter and has written dialogues for movies as well. Recently, he took to Twitter to thank action director Nick Powel for helping him make his two-year-old dream of Radhe Shyam come true.

Radhe Shyam’s director Radha Krishna Kumar thanks Nick Powel

Radhe Shyam's director Radha Krishna Kumar took to Twitter to thank action director Nick Powel to make his two-year-old dream of Radhe Shyam come true. He said in the tweet that two-year efforts were pulled off in a month’s long schedule. He also mentioned that working on the movie was an adventure like never before. In the picture, Radhe Shyam’s director Radha Krishna Kumar, Nick Powel and cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa are all smiles for the camera.

1000 people worked nonstop for 100 days to make a 2 year old dream come to life in a month long action schedule!! We the team @manojdft #ravinder @UV_Creations thank our action director #nickpowel and his team for making this adventure a never before one #RadheShyam pic.twitter.com/fsjb9qiEr2 — Radha Krishna Kumar (@director_radhaa) December 8, 2020

Radhe Shyam is a period romantic film which will be shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Radhe Shyam cast is a star-studded affair as it includes Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. Other cast members of Radhe Shyam are Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Bhagyashree, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chhetri, Sathyan and Priyadarshi.

According to a report by Bollywood Life, Priyadarshini has said that the movie is set against the backdrop of 1970s Europe. She also said that the character, the sets and the cast have been designed with utmost detailing. She further added that she thanks cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa for taking brilliant shots in the film.

Prabhas has amassed a huge fan following not only because of his role in South-Indian films but also because of his performances in Hindi movies. He is next going to be seen in Nag Ashwin’s untitled movie which also stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan. In a media interaction, the producer of the movie Ashwini Dutt has said that Nag Ashwin’s movie plot surprised her.

She also added that he has come up with a universally accepted story starring Prabhas. She also went on to say that only Prabhas can do justice to the project. There are several reports which say that the movie will be shot in Europe and will be made on a budget of Rs 400 crore.

