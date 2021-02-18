SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Theatrical Distribution Rights Acquired By Lyca Productions

Baahubali director SS Rajamouli's most-awaited film RRR is on the cards, and as per the latest update, noted Tamil film production and distribution house Lyca Productions has acquired the theatrical rights of it. Confirming the same, on Wednesday, the production house shared the news on their verified social media handle. Under the deal, Lyca Productions will distribute the film in all the languages in Tamil Nadu. DVV Entertainment, the production house of RRR, also took to their Twitter handle to post the same update.

RRR release date and other updates

A few weeks back, the makers of the upcoming film had announced the release date of the film via a post. As per the same post, the film will hit the theatres on October 13 this year. In the caption of the post, the makers wrote, "witness Fire and Water come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before". They also added, "The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!!". Meanwhile, in the poster shared along with the post, Jr NTR can be seen riding a bike while Ram Charan can be seen racing beside him on a horse.

Apart from the cast and release date updates, the verified social media account dedicated to the film, has often shared major updates including the filming of the upcoming project. In the fourth week of January 2021, the makers revealed that the team had started filming climax portions. Reportedly, the team has built a massive set at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad and a high-octane climax sequence is estimated to be about 20 minutes.

Along with Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Roudram Ranam Rudhiram, aka RRR, will also feature Bollywood actors Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. The upcoming SS Rajamouli directorial is set in the pre-independence era of 1920 and will tell the fictional tale of Indian revolutionaries. In the film, Jr NTR will portray the character of Komuram Bheem while Ram Charan will be seen as Alluri Sita Ramaraju. Initially scheduled for a global release in 2020, the shooting of the project got halted in March due to the pandemic.

