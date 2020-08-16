Radhika Apte's Photos That Provide Perfect Posing Cues To Nail For Instagram

Over the years, Radhika Apte has established herself as one of the finest actors Bollywood. She has been a part of some memorable films and her performances have managed to impress the audience time and again. The actor also has a huge fan following on social media. She is active on social media and shares many updates with fans.

For those who are often clueless about how to get the perfect pose for their next Instagram worthy picture, Radhika Apte's Instagram is the perfect place to take posing cues from. Take a look at some of the most stunning poses by the actor.

Taking posing cues from Radhika Apte's photos

Radhika Apte posed for this picture during a recent photoshoot. She is posing with her one hand lifted up. This pose works best if you are wearing an off-shoulder outfit. In this picture, the actor donned a simple black off-shoulder dress which she paired with aa black watch.

This is another excellent pose of Radhika Apte. A high fashion version of the hand on waist pose is clicked when the model puts both her hands on her waist. Radhika can be seen rocking this pose in a black outfit. This pose is right for the next time one tries a very fashionable garment for a date night.

Radhika Apte wore this all-black outfit for a photoshoot. The open straight hair-do gives the whole look an elegant feel. Radhika posed for the picture by sitting up and keeping her hands and legs crossed. Radhika Apte chose to keep her make-up minimal with nude lipstick. This is a fairly simple pose to master if one feels awkward to strike a pose while standing.

The actor is seen wearing navy blue coloured one-piece which she paired with brown leather boots. The actor posed for the picture by sitting up and keeping her one hand on the knee while another hand on another leg. The sunkissed picture of the actor showed the beautiful tone of Radhika Apte. This pose can be a bit tricky to pull off, especially if one is going for a sassy vibe like that of the actor. However, a modified version would work for people who are more comfortable to get their photos clicked while being seated.

In the post, the Radhika Apte is seen sitting in a garden. She has used her one hand for support while another is trying to keep her mane in place. With short hair and round matching sunglasses, the actor posed for the camera. Radhika can be seen wearing a blue top, which she paired with checkered grey short skirt and brown leather boots. This pose works best if one is in a park or want to also capture a picturesque view.

(Image credit: Radhika Apte IG)

