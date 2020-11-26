Radhika Pandit 'couldn't Help But Notice' That Son Yatharv 'resembles' Her; See Pic

Radhika Pandit recently shared her childhood picture of her sitting on her grandmother's lap. Fans were quick to share their response to the picture and compared it with her son's childhood picture, saying that the latter looks similar to her childhood version. Following which, on November 25, Radhika Pandit took to her Instagram handle and shared a collage picture, wherein she added a throwback picture from her childhood, featuring her parents and her mother's pic holding Yatharv, her son. Take a look at Radhika Pandit's family Instagram post.

Radhika: 'He is a combination of both Yash and me'

In this Instagram post, KGF star Yash's wife, Radhika shared two pictures. The left image is a throwback image of Radhika Pandit's parents holding her in their arms. In the second image, one can spot the actor's mother holding her son Yatharv. In the caption, Radhika told her fans that she 'couldn't help but notice' that many of her fans had commented on her earlier post that Yatharv resembles her. She also added that Yatharv is surely a combination of her and beau Yash. Radhika Pandit's Instagram caption read as "I couldn't help but notice many of u have mentioned that Yatharv resembles me.. well he is a combination of both Yash and me for sure, but here is a fun pic for u guys ðŸ˜".

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers of Radhika Pandit were quick to share their responses. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Ya mam he looks like u..... 75%Radhika mam 25%Yash sir.... â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ðŸ˜ŠðŸ˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ‘", while another added, "omgðŸ˜ðŸ˜ detto he looks like you mamðŸ˜ðŸ˜ðŸ’œ". Another fan commented on Radhika Pandit's family photo, "Definitely looks more like you!ðŸ˜". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Radhika Pandit Instagram Comment Section

A couple of days ago, Radhika Pandit shared her childhood picture on social media. Sharing this throwback picture on Insta, she wrote, "Found this pic of my beautiful Grandma while browsing! Not a very clear pic, but couldnt help sharing! She was my favourite â¤ I am sure many of u are still closest to your grandparents! They are the best aren't they!! #radhikapandit #nimmaRP P.S : That baby in the pic is me by the way â˜º". Take a look at Radhika Pandit's Instagram post.

