'KGF' Star Yash's Wife Radhika Compares Diwali Celebrations Since 2 Years & Now; See Pics

'KGF' star Yash's wife Radhika Pandit recently shared a Diwali celebratory post on social media. On November 16, Radhika took to her Instagram handle and shared pictures of her Diwali celebrations from last two years and Diwali celebration this year. While, in the first picture, a pregnant Radhika Pandit can be seen posing with husband Yash, in the second image, the former was pregnant with their second child as she posed for the snap with her parents and her oldest daughter. Finally, in the last picture, that is the current year's Diwali celebration, Radhika Pandit clicked a picture with her daughter and youngest son. Take a look at Yash and Radhika Pandit's family photos from Diwali celebrations.

Radhika's Diwali Celebrations

In every picture Radhika Pandit posted on Instagram, one can see a new member added to their family. In the picture, Yash and Radhika Pandit were pregnant with their first daughter. During Diwali 2019, Radhika had her oldest daughter in the image and was pregnant with her second baby. This year, the actor celebrated the joyous occasion with both her kids. In the last picture, Pandit posed holding a diya, while both her kids looked stunning in their Diwali outfits.

Radhika Pandit also penned a caption wishing all her fans happy Diwali. She wrote, "Well.. My Diwali from the past 2yrs and now.. ðŸ˜€ (my light of life.. now crackers)". Further in the caption, Radhika wished her fans "Happy Diwali festival to everyone" in Kannada. She wrote, "Yellarigu Deepavali habbada Shubhashayagalu". And also added, "Have a happy and safe festival. #radhikapandit #nimmaRP".

Fans' reactions

Fans were quick to share their responses on Radhika's Instagram post. While many fans and followers wished the actor 'happy Diwali', several others dropped hearts and kissing emojis in the comment section. One of the users wrote, "Yes beautiful pics ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜", while another called Radhika's post "cute". Another fan commented, "Best Couple Best Family And The Best Kids ðŸ’–ðŸ’•ðŸ˜˜ðŸ’—ðŸ’™ðŸŒº♥ï¸â£ï¸". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

