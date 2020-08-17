Radhika Pandit's Pictures With Her Daughter Ayra Are Too Cute To Handle; See Pics Here

Actor Radhika Pandit is an avid social media user and often shares the highlights of her day on her account. She recently shared an adorable picture of her daughter Ayra reading, on her Instagram account. The actor often shares pictures with her daughter on her Instagram account. Take a look at Radhika Pandit's most-adorable pictures with Ayra

Radhika Pandit's adorable pictures with her daughter

A few days back, Radhika Pandit shared this adorable picture of her daughter engrossed in a book. In the caption, the actor explained that instead of a mobile phone, she hands a book to her daughter which keeps her busy. Radhika Pandit also mentioned that although now her daughter only looks at the pictures in the book, she's trying to develop a habit of reading for her daughter.

The actor is a complete beach person and Radhika Pandit's Instagram is proof to it. She shared this adorable picture of her with her daughter on Instagram while they were enjoying at the beach. She shared this picture on the occasion of mother's day.

Another adorable picture of Radhika Pandit with her daughter was on the occasion of Christmas. The cute mother-daughter duo was also seen twinning their outfits and they sat and decorated the Christmas tree. Radhika Pandit wore a red gown while her daughter was seen in a frock.

This is one of the best pictures on Radhika Pandit's Instagram. The actor recently gave birth to a baby boy and this picture was from the time when she was pregnant with her second child. She shared this picture on her daughter's birthday, calling her a part of her soul. Radhika Pandit was sitting on a chair while it looked like the mother-daughter duo were in a deep conversation.

Another adorable Radhika Pandit's photo with her daughter was from her baby shower. While Radhika Pandit wore a beautiful yellow floral gown, daughter Ayra wore a cute coffee coloured polka dot dress. The actor shared a bunch of pictures from her surprise baby shower thrown by her 'girl gang' and her daughter Ayra looked the happiest of all.

