Radhika Pandit Shares Adorable Picture Of Her ‘favourite Boys’; See Pic

Radhika Pandit and KGF star Yash are proud parents of daughter Ayra and a baby boy. The youngest of them, baby boy, who was welcomed to the world back in October 2019. Earlier today Radhika Pandit shared an adorable picture of her husband Yash and her little toddler. The picture is enough to make you smile.

Radhika Pandit’s adorable post of her son and husband to make your day

The picture that Radhika Pandit shared online was apparently clicked inside their home. In the picture, fans can see that KGF star Yash is smitten by the contagious smile of the baby. The baby is looking into the camera with a wide-open gummy smile, Yash too is trying to keep the same energy as his son in the picture. Yash can be seen in his signature beard and hairstyle, the baby, on the other hand, is just a little ball of snuggles. The father-son duo, however, is not wearing their shirt and bare-bodied.

Check out the post

Radhika Pandit shared the picture on her IG with over 1.3 million and counting followers. She paired the picture with the unique caption, “My Favourite Boys #nimmaRP #radhikapandit.” The picture was appreciated by many of her followers. One fan wrote, “Wonderful” on the picture. Another fan found the baby cute and wrote, “So cute baby” on the picture. The picture received a lot of love from her followers.

For the uninitiated

Radhika Pandit and Yash tied the knot in 2016 and are blessed with a baby girl and a baby boy. Yash is one of the most influential stars in the Kannada film industry at the moment. Yash and Radhika have done four films together and fell in love during the filming of one of the films. The names of their films are Mr and Mrs Ramachari, Drama, Santhu Straight Forward and Moggina Manasu. Yash has more films lined up for release as per reports.

Here are some more pictures of the family together

