Yash And Radhika Pandit Share First Glimpse Of Their Baby Boy In A Family Portrait

KGF actor Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit welcomed their second child on October 30, 2019. Although the parents had announced the news of their baby boy on social media, they had not shared any photo of the newborn until now. Yash and Radhika Pandit quite recently shared the photo of their child and in no time it went viral.

First glimpse of KGF Yash and Radhika Pandit's son

The first glimpse of Yash's son was offered by a photo studio where the family of four posed for the camera. While Radhika Pandit sat in a chair with her baby boy and daughter, Yash stood behind looking down at his newborn. The new parents to be looked glowing with happiness in the picture.

Also Read: 'KGF' Makers Furious After Yash-starrer Screened Illegally On TV, Post Screenshot

This is followed by one where Yash's son is six months old and another clicked by the same studio. Sharing the image, Radhika Pandit wrote the caption, "Presenting the apple of my eye, the rainbow of our family.. and sure to be Mama's boy ðŸ˜ our lil Junior â¤ Do give him all your love and blessings!! #nimmaRP #radhikapandit". The picture shows Yash's daughter posing with her baby brother and Radhika captioned it saying, "The moment all of u were waiting for..Yes tomorrow, Junior turns 6 months!! He will be ready to greet u all.. are u guys ready for him!! ðŸ¤—#nimmaRP #radhikapandit P.S : Thanks Amrita for this memorable shoot! @mommyshotsbyamrita".

Image credit: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Image credit: Radhika Pandit Instagram

Also Read: 'KGF 2' Teaser Won't Release Anytime Soon, Reveals Producer Karthik Gowda

For the unversed, Yash and Radhika Pandit met on the sets of the daily soap, Nandagokula in 2007. They also starred in Mr & Mrs Ramachari and Moggina Manasu together. The news of their relationship was revealed when the actors announced their engagement in August 2016.

In other news, Radhika Pandit is busy with Yash's foundation Yashomarga Foundation whose aim is to help farmers. Meanwhile, Yash himself is busy with his sequel to KGF. The movie also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon and Srinidhi Shetty. Besides this, Yash will also star in Googly 2 which stars Kriti Kharbanda along with him.

Also Read: 'KGF 2' Leaves Biggies Behind In Most Awaited Films Of 2020 List; Farhan Akhtar Reacts

Also Read: This Day That Year: Yash's Leaked Look From 'KGF Chapter 2' Goes Viral On Social Media

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.