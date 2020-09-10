Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Cop-drama 'Sethupathi' To Premiere On Zee5; Check Details

Vijay Sethupathi starrer Sethupathi that released in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states in 2016 is all set to get a digital premiere. The movie will release on streaming platform Zee5 on Saturday, September 12. The streaming platform on Wednesday, September 9, released a small teaser online unveiling the release date of the film. Sethupathi also stars Malayalam actor Remya Nambeesan.

Besides Sethupathi, some of Vijay Sethupathi's recent releases are also streaming on Zee5. Movies like Soodhu Kavvum (2013), Rekka (2016), Sindhubaadh (2019), others are streaming on the OTT platform. Also, there are reports that one of Vijay Sethupathi's forthcoming movies with Aishwarya Rajesh might get an exclusive digital release on Zee5.

All details about Sethupathi cast and crew

Sethupathi, starring Vijay Sethupathi and Remya Nambessan in the lead, narrates the tale of a courageous and righteous police officer who falls under the trap of an influential politician. The movie is written and directed by SU Arun Kumar, and also features actors like Vela Ramamoorthy, Vivek Prasanna, Prasanna, among others in prominent roles. The film released in 2016 to positive reviews from critics and audiences. The movie got a thunderous response at the box office.

What's next for Vijay Sethupathi?

Vijay Sethupathi will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, is reported to be a college drama, where Vijay Sethupathi and Thalapathy Vijay will be pitted against one another. The film was slated to hit the marquee on April 9, 2020, however was pushed indefinitely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thereafter, Vijay Sethupathi has P. Virumandi's Ka Pae Ranasingam with Aishwarya Rajesh up for release. He also has Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha with Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Interestingly, the movie will mark Vijay Sethupathi's Bollywood debut. Thereafter, he has Telugu movie Uppena with debutant Panja Vaisshnav Tej and Krithi Shetty; and Tughlaq Durbar with Aditi Rao Hydari and Manjima Mohan in the pipeline.

