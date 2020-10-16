Vijay Sethupathi Gets Support From Raadhika Sarathkumar In '800' Controversy

Radikaa Sarathkumar recently took to her Twitter handle to share her support for Vijay Sethupathi in the controversy regarding Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic. The movie is titled as 800. Taking to Twitter, the actor made a bold statement that showed that people should not mix politics and entertainment. Radikaa wrote, "Vijay Sethupathi and both cricket don't warrant nonsense (sic)".

Radikaa Sarathkumar supports Vijay Sethupathi

Ever since the biopic on Sri Lankan cricketer Muttiah Muralitharan 800 has been announced, there have been several controversies making rounds on social media. Many filmmakers like Cheran, Bharathiraja and lyricist Thamarai have requested Vijay Sethupathi to opt-out of the movie as the film would hurt the sentiments of Tamil people across the globe. However, Radikaa Sarathkumar has now extended her support to Vijay Sethupathi.

Sharing her views on the Twitter handle, she questioned if people do not have any other work. The actor further added that people should question the Hyderabad IPL team who has appointed Muttiah Muralitharan as a coach. Take a look at the post below:

#muthaiyamuralitharan biopic &asking @VijaySethuOffl not to act😡do these people hav no work??why not ask @SunRisers why he is the head coach, team belongs to a Tamilian with political affiliations?VSP is an actor, and do not curb an actor. VSP&cricket both don’t warrant nonsense — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) October 16, 2020

The owners of #Sunrisers, & #SunTV, though they have political affiliations, all these decades they could distinctly & professionally handle politics, sports & entertainment with due credits. Why not our film industry look at entertainment away from political view point. 1/2 — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) October 16, 2020

my intention of that tweet was not to create any room for controversies but was to support the film industry and the connected artists within prejudices. That's why I brought in #Sunrisers name as a testimony of non biased, neutral and professional approach — Radikaa Sarathkumar (@realradikaa) October 16, 2020

Muttiah Muralitharan's biopic controversy

Named 800, the movie is a biopic on the life and struggles of Srilankan cricketing legend Muttiah Muralitharan. Since its announcements, the hashtag #ShameOnVijaySethupathi is trending on Twitter.

The makers of the film took to Twitter to clarify that the movie does not have any political connections. The statement of the makers read as, "It came to our notice that our film "800", the biopic of Muttiah Muralitharan featuring Vijay Sethupathi in the lead, is being politicised in many ways.

However, we want to clarify that 800 is a purely a sports biography film about the legendary cricketer Muthiah Muralidaran. The film is a journey about a man who hails from the Tamil migrant community, going on to become the highest wicket taker of all time."

"The film does not make any political statement favouring any community. The film is intended to be an inspiration for the young generation to achieve their dreams irrespective of the difficulties they come across in their journey. We as the Producers assure that this film will not showcase any scenes that would belittle the struggles of Eelam Tamils in Srilanka or hurt their sentiments in any way," they added.

