Rajinikanth's Best Kannada Movies That Are Definitely Must-watch For His Fans

Rajinikanth is an evergreen actor in the Indian entertainment industry. Having appeared in over 160 movies, Rajnikanth is predominantly known for working in the South Indian movie industry. The actor began his acting career by playing an antagonistic and supporting character before graduating and becoming a lead actor. After appearing in many commercially successful films throughout the 1980s and 1990s, he has continued to hold a matinée idol status in the popular culture of South India. Here are some of the Kannada language movies of Rajnikanth that are definitely a must-watch for his fans.

Rajnikanth’s Kannada movies

Katha Sangama (1976)

Katha Sangama is a Kannada language anthology movie. The movie is a compilation of three short stories, them being Hangu by Giraddi Govindaraj, Athithi by Veena, and Munithaayi by Eshwara Chandra. The movie cast Rajnikanth, Kalyan Kumar, B. Saroja Devi, and Aarathi as the lead characters. The movie was acknowledged with three awards at the 1975–76 Karnataka State Film Awards.

Baalu Jenu (1976)

Baalu Jenu is a Kannada language drama, directed by Balan and Kunigal Nagabhushan. The movie is the remake of the Tamil language movie, Mayangukiral Oru Maadhu. The movie cast Rajnikanth, Aarathi, Gangadhar, Ramgopal, Udaya Chandrika, and Pandari Bai as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a married woman who is getting blackmailed in exchange for money in order to keep her one night stand hidden from her husband.

Ondu Premada Kathe (1977)

Ondu Premada Kathe is a Kannada language drama, directed by SM Joe Simon. The movie cast Rajinikanth and Sharada as the lead characters. The movie is the first south Indian black and white cinemascope.

Sahodarara Savaal (1977)

Sahodarara Savaal is a Kannada language drama, directed by KSR Das. The movie cast Rajnikanth and Vishnuvardhan as the lead characters. The movie was later remade in Telugu as Annadammula Savaal (1978). The was a huge commercial hit at the time and the audience not only loved the storyline of the movie but also appreciated the songs of the movie. The music of Sahodarara Savaal was composed by Chellapilla Satyam.

Kumkuma Rakshe (1977)

Kumkuma Rakshe is a Kannada language drama, directed by SKA Chari. The movie is a remake of the 1962 Tamil language movie, Nenjil Or Aalayam that was directed by C. V. Sridhar. The movie cast Rajnikanth, Leelavathi, Manjula, and Ashok as the lead characters.

