Raghavendra Kadkol's 5 Finest Movies To Watch Remembering Him As He Passes Away At 83

Marathi veteran star Raghavendra Kadkol breathed his last on February 4, Thursday afternoon. Popularly known for his role, 'Baba Chamatkar' in the superhit Marathi movie, Zapatlela, the actor passed away in his residence in Pune city, at the age of 83. Raghavendra Kadkol's death has left the Marathi film industry in shock. His final rituals were carried out by his wife, daughter, daughter-in-law and grandchildren. Raghavendra has worked with a majority of stars from the Marathi industry and top directors. Take a look at the five finest Marathi films of the star.

Zapatlela

Zapatlela is a classic Marathi horror film released in 1993. Directed by filmmaker Mahesh Kothare, the film was inspired by the 1988 Hollywood movie Child's Play. The film stars the finest Marathi stars like Mahesh Kothare, Laxmikant Berde, Dilip Prabhavalkar, Kishori Ambiye, Pooja Pawar, Madhu Kambikar, Raghvendra Kadkol, Vijay Chavan and Jayram Kulkarni. Zapatlela has its sequel Zapatlela 2, which also features Raghavendra Kadkol reprising his role, Baba Chamatkar.

Choricha Mamla

Choricha Mamla is a classic Marathi film. Helmed by Babasaheb S. Fattelal, it was released in 1976. Here, Raghavendra Kadkol plays a supporting role. Choricha Mamla also stars Master Abu, Kamini Bhatia, Usha Chavan, Yashwant Dutt, Dinkar Inamdar and many others.

Also Read | Raghavendra Kadkol Of 'Zapatlela' Fame Passes Away At The Age Of 83

Ek Daav Bhutacha

Ek Daav Bhutacha is another Marathi horror comedy starring Raghavendra. The latter was seen in a supporting role in this film. Ek Daav Bhutacha also stars Dilip Prabhavalkar, Ashok Saraf, Ranjana, Mohan Kothiwan, Ram Nagarkar, Sulochana Latkar, Mohan Joshi and Johny Lever.

Also Read | Ram Charan plays 'Tug of War' at Cyberabad Police’s Annual Sports and Games Meet

Ek Hota Vidushak

Directed by Jabbar Patel, Ek Hota Vidushak features Laxmikant Berde, Madhu Kambikar, Nilu Phule and Varsha Usgaonkar in the lead roles. Kadkol plays a supporting role in this film. This film was bankrolled by National Film Development Corporation of India. Ek Hota Vidushak is based on the lives of folk theater artists.

Also Read | Manasi Naik says 'woke up like this' as she shares romantic clip with hubby Pardeep; watch

Gondhalat Gondhal

Helmed by V.K. Naik, Gondhalat Gondhal stars Sanjay Jog as Vinayak, Raghavendra Kadkol as A.V Subramaniyam, Machindra Kambli as Raja, Kavita Kiran as Parvati, Priya Tendulkar as Hema and Ravindra Mahajani as Ravi. The romantic drama flick was released in 1981. The film follows the love story between Ravi and Hema.

Also Read | Sonalee Kulkarni rings in 1-year engagement anniversary with Kunal; shares unseen pics

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.