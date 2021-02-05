Raghavendra Kadkol Of 'Zapatlela' Fame Passes Away At The Age Of 83

Veteran Marathi actor Raghavendra Kadkol passed away on February 4, Thursday afternoon. The actor who played the role of 'Baba Chamatkar' in the superhit Marathi flick, Zapatlela breath his last in his residence in Pune city. Raghavendra Kadkol left all his loved ones at the age of 83 and his demise has sent shockwaves in the Marathi film industry. The actor's final rituals were carried out by his wife, daughter, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Raghavendra Kadkol made his acting debut with a regional comedy flick, Ganane Ghungroo Haravale. Helmed by Datta Mane, the film was released in 1970. Ganane Ghungroo Haravale also stars Arun Sarnaik, Asha Kale, Nilu Phule, Uma Bhende, Dada Salvi and many others.

The actor has not only acted in Marathi films, but has also tried his foot in plays and serials. Raghavendra Kadkol is known for his role in Ashru Chi Jhali Phule. This is a play where the actor played the role of Dharmappa. This character played by Kadkol was considered very popular in black and white times.

Raghavendra Kadkol's movies

Raghavendra Kadkol has worked with a majority of stars from the Marathi industry and top directors. Some of his best films include Black and White, Gauri, Sakhi, Kuthe Shodhu Mi Tila, Bomb Blast, Maratha Battalion and many others. One of his popular films was Zapatlela series. The film stars Laxmikant Berde, Mahesh Kothare and Dilip Prabhavalkar in the lead roles.

Apart from acting, the star also applied for a job in the Navy. Even though he passed the medical exams, he was later declared unfit. Before debuting in plays and movies, Raghavendra worked in the forest department. Later, he got a chance to work in plays.

The actor has also done odd jobs like giving messages to artists, serving ten and snacks to artists and arranging chairs in the auditorium. He worked with Kashinath Ghanekar and Sharad Talwalkar on the stage. Raghavendra was honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Balgandharva family.

