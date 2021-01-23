Raiza Wilson's Instagram Pic From Maldives To Aari's 'Bigg Boss' Win: Top IG Posts Of Week

Too much happened over this week in the regional Indian entertainment industry. While KGF's Yash and Radhika's photos from Maldives went viral, Raiza Wilson's pics from the same destination surfaced on the internet. Not only this, but several other stars from the Marathi industry also made headlines. Here's a quick weekly round-up.

Raiza Wilson stuns in red bikini

Raiza Wilson took the internet by storm after she posted photos from her Maldives holiday. She sported a red bikini and teamed it with a beige skirt. In another post, she was relaxing on the hammock. Raiza Wilson's Instagram pics were flooded with comments.

Aari Arujunan lifts Bigg Boss 4 Tamil trophy

Contestant Aari Arujunan was crowned as the Bigg Boss 4 Tamil winner this week. The 34-year-old actor lifted the trophy with pride and the host actor Kamal Haasan also lauded his performance in the series. He took home a winning prize of Rs 50 Lakh, along with the trophy. Take a look at Aari Arujunan's Instagram post.

Prarthana Behere's selfie

Prarthana's 'happy me' selfie garnered a lot of attention on the internet. She posed for the camera while basking in the sun. "Sunshine on me .... happiness," Behere wrote.

Manasi Naik's wedding

On Tuesday, Marathi actor Manasi Naik got married to professional boxer Pardeep Kharera. The wedding took place in Pune, in a Maharashtrian traditional style. "When I saw you I fell in love and you smiled because you knew it," she wrote while sharing a photo from her big day.

Siddharth Chandekar's wedding

Marathi star Siddharth and Mitali are all set to tie the knot. This week, photos from their lavish Mehendi and Haldi ceremony popped up on the internet. The couple got engaged last year and recently announced that they're tying the knot.

Yash and Radhika's holiday in the Maldives

This week, photos from Yash and Radhika Pandit's vacation surfaced on the internet. The duo, along with their kids, Arya and Yatharv, are holidaying in the Maldives. Sharing some pics, Yash wrote, "If there was a tropical paradise... Then this would be it! Maldives...Here we come."

Nithin resumes shooting for Andhadhun’s Telugu remake

As reported by The New Indian Express Indulge, Nithiin has now begun shooting for the Telugu remake of Andhadhun. He will be seen reprising the role of Akash, a blind pianist played by Ayushmann Khurrana who gets in between a murder mystery. The movie will also star Nabba and Tammannah.

Niharika's note for Varun Tej

Niharika Konidela shared a note for brother Varun Tej while sharing the poster of his movie, Ghani. "I’ll say it a hundred times if I have to, You are my guardian angel. I don’t know what I did to deserve a brother like you. There is and will be never anyone like you. My six and a half feet baby! Your hard work and your love towards your films is something that I’ll always look up to. I love you so very much. All the very best for #Ghani. It looks, killer!", she wrote.

Mahesh Babu performs 'Box Jumps'

On January 19, Mahesh Babu dropped a video in which he was performing box jumps at the gym. Sharing the same, he wrote, "Raise your game! Accept no limits, Be unstoppable!". Looked like he was prepping up for his upcoming movie.

