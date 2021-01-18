Raj Babbar's Current Whereabouts: What Is The 'Insaf Ka Tarazu' Actor Up To These Days?

A lot of people know Raj Babbar as the father of Prateik Babbar, who was most recently seen in the Amazon Prime Video's Original series, Four More Shots Please. But, perhaps, not a lot of people are aware that Raj Babbar is, in fact, a prolific actor who has worked in Hindi as well as Punjabi films. As per IMDb, the actor, who is also now a Member of Parliament as is a part of the Indian National Congress, has been a part of over over 80 films.

In Raj Babbar's movies, he has been seen in the capacity of the main character, the supporting character, and later in his career, he was seen playing the roles of fathers. As of this writing, Raj Babbar's age is 68 years.

Raj Babbar's last and upcoming film:

One of the latest addition to the list of Raj Babbar's movies was Ishqeria, starring Richa Chadha and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Raj Babbar's latest feature presentation back then, which had released in 2018, opened to majorly negative reviews. Since then, Raj Babbar hasn't been seen in a Bollywood presentation. If Raj Babbar's new movie is any indication, it would appear as if he is trying his hands a Punjabi cinema yet again, as his next release, Bhoot Uncle Tussi Great Ho, is a Punjabi feature film that is directed by Smeep Kang and features the likes of Gurpreet Ghuggi and Jaya Prada. In order to promote the same, Babbar had quite recently appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show. The promo for the same was shared by Babbar through his Twitter handle. The same can be found below.

The Tweet:

Super brilliant @KapilSharmaK9 is at his marvellous best as we join him tonight at 9.30 on the very popular #TheKapilSharmaShow. #BhootUncleTusiGreatHo releases shortly. It's been great to work again with #KCBokadia #JayaPrada @GurpreetGhuggi & so many other talented artists ! pic.twitter.com/FdCjcPvI81 — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) January 17, 2021

