Raj Chakraborty's Family Tests COVID-19 Negative, Filmmaker Under Home-quarantine

Filmmaker and actor Raj Chakraborty tested positive for Coronavirus on August 17 and is currently under home quarantine. Revealing the same on his social media, the actor said that the rest of his family will be tested as well. On August 18, he took to his social media to reveal that the rest of his family members have tested negative for the virus.

Good news: Subhashree and everyone else in the family has tested negative for COVID-19. Makes me feel relieved. I'm totally fit and taking care of myself. We are all in seperate rooms. Thank you so much for your well wishes. — Raj chakraborty (@iamrajchoco) August 18, 2020

Raj Chakraborty took to his Twitter to reveal that his family has tested negative for COVID-19. Adding that he is feeling relieved, the actor said that he is fit and is taking good care of himself. He clarified that all of them are in separate rooms and further thanked all his fans for their wishes.

As soon as the actor announced the news, many fans and celebrity pals took to the comments section to wish the actor a speedy recovery and to express joy over the news of his family being tested negative for the virus. Filmmaker Satrjit Sen wrote, "Great to hear this. Once again wishing u a speedy recovery". Another user wrote, "Really this is a good news.. Please get well soon and stay well.. best wishes to you and your family" (sic).

I have been tested COVID-19 positive.

My father has been hospitalized recently, but he has been tested negative both the time. In home quarantine right now. Rest of my family members will be testing for COVID-19 too. These are the trying times. — Raj chakraborty (@iamrajchoco) August 17, 2020

This tweet comes in just a day after he announced that he has tested positive for Coronavirus. Raj earlier took to his Twitter on August 17 to reveal that he has tested positive. He also said that his father was hospitalised recently and tested negative for COVID-19. Chakraborty further said that that his family will be tested as well and added that these are trying times for them.

Earlier in July, Bengali actor Koel Mallick also tested positive for COVID-19. Her parents and husband also tested positive for the virus. The actor defeated the virus and came back home on August 2. She took to her social media to break the news to her fans and wrote, "Can’t express our gratitude in words for all the love, concern, care & prayers that came our way throughout this time! We all have completely recovered & tested negative for COVID 19".

Actor-turned-politician Locket Chatterjee also tested positive for the Coronavirus in July. She was admitted to a nursing home in Kasba. Later on July 8, she revealed that she has recovered and that she will be under home quarantine for a while. Earlier this month, actor Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan also recovered from the virus and returned home.

