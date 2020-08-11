Abhishek Bachchan Thanks Well-wishers Post COVID-19 Recovery, Shares Special Video

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan reached home from Nanavati Hospital on Saturday after recovering from COVID-19 and has been sharing notes of gratitude for all his fans and followers who wished well for him. His latest post has a video of screenshots of the sweetest messages on social media that his fans sent as they prayed for his speedy recovery and cheered him on while he was at the hospital. The Dhoom actor seems spellbound by the love as he captioned the video, "Words will never be enough. Thank you all."

Abhishek Bachchan began the video by acknowledging his fans. He wrote, "I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for all their love, support and prayers for my speedy recovery. I am absolutely overwhelmed reading through so many posts on my feeds. Love and gratitude."

Words will never be enough. Thank you ALL. 🙏🏽#ABCrew pic.twitter.com/QwwtsZzij9 — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) August 10, 2020

Abhishek's childhood friend and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan commented on the post saying "this is so sweet" while his sister Shweta Nanda commented, "how lovely, so much love for you". His Breathe: Into The Shadows co-star Amit Sadh also dropped heart emojis for the post. The actor was admitted to the Nanavati hospital in Mumbai on July 11 along with his father, superstar Amitabh Bachchan after they had tested positive for coronavirus albeit with mild symptoms.

What's next for Abhishek Bachchan?

Abhishek will be seen next in Kookie Gulati's biographical crime thriller film The Big Bull which is a retelling of stockbroker Harshad Mehta's life involving his financial crimes over a period 10 years, from 1980 to 1990. The actor will play the lead while Nikita Dutta and Ileana D'Cruz will play supporting characters. The film is scheduled to premiere digitally on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar soon.

The Jhoom Barabar Jhoom actor will be seen next in director Diya Ghosh's film Bob Biswas which is based on the bespectacled assassin from Sujoy Ghosh's film Kahaani. The actor is also scheduled to feature in one of the stories in Anurag Basu's dark comedy anthology Ludo.

