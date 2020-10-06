Rajamouli's RRR Is 'Recharged, Rested & Raring To Go', Makers Share Post-COVID BTS Video

After an almost seven month hiatus from work amid the coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew of S.S. Rajamouli's RRR (Rise Roar Revolt) is gearing up to get back on the sets. Taking to Twitter, the official handle of the film RRR shared the promo and wrote, "Rested. Recharged. Raring to go. And that’s how #WeRRRBack!! (sic)." The same was also shared by the director who captioned it, "#WeRRRBack Life has already become a new normal. We have to adapt to it and move on. And so our shoot resumes... :) #RRR #RRRMovie."

The video begins with a note about filming. "The shoot of our film went on quite productively until March. But then the world stopped, so did we. Now it is time to get back onto the sets with double the grit.". It details the sanitization procedures and precautionary measures taken on the film's sets and ends on a dramatic note with mere glimpses of Jr NTR as Bheem and Ram Charan as Ramaraju - their faces are not revealed. However, Rajamouli promises that Jr NTR's much-awaited first look as Bheem will be unveiled on October 22.

Have a look:

On the eve of Ram Charan’s birthday in March, Rajamouli had shared a video glimpse of Ramaraju. Ever since, fans have been restless for any further news about the film. Being Rajamouli’s next film after the blockbuster Baahubali, RRR sets high expectations for fans. Set in the 1920s, RRR is a periodic film based on legendary Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. This film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn, British actor Olivia Morris, Hollywood actor Ray Stevenson and Irish actor Alison Doody.

Alia has been roped in to play the role of Sita, Ram Charan's love interest. Ram Charan has been cast as revolutionary Alluri Sitarama Raju while Jr NTR features as revolutionary tribal leader Komaram Bheem. Ajay Devgn will reportedly play onscreen mentor to Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters. RRR is expected to hit screens on January 8, 2021.

