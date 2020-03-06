Rajinikanth Says 'Don't Want To Become CM'; RMM District Secretaries Oppose: Sources

Sources within the Rajini Makkal Mandram say that in Thursday's district secretaries' meeting, Rajinikanth sought an opinion from RMM district secretaries whether it would be acceptable if someone else becomes the Chief Minister instead of him after the 2021 Assembly elections. Rajinikanth is believed to have said that he wants to work for the welfare of the people and he would not hold any government positions as Chief Minister. According to sources, there was a lot of opposition from the district secretaries and they all refused to accept this proposal from their leader.

Rajinikanth reportedly keen on an alliance

However, Rajinikanth has informed that they will be holding several rounds of discussions in the days to come and how to go about it. Sources also say that Rajinikanth said that they should head the alliance for the 2021 assembly elections in the state. Rajinikanth in 2017 mentioned that the party which he is going to start will contest all alone in the 2021 Assembly elections, but now has changed the stand on the alliance.

However, it's going to be a long way to talk about the alliance since the party has not been started yet, despite the state going to the polls in the first half of 2021, while his counterpart Kamal Haasan already started his party in 2018, with the intent to be an alternative to the existing Dravidian parties. Will that alliance that Rajinikanth spoke will be with Kamal Haasan? Well, time only will answer as Rajinikanth always says.

