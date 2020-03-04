Rajinikanth Calls For District Secretaries Meet To Decide Next Political Step: Scoop

After making the announcement on his political plunge at the end of 2017 in Chennai, superstar Rajinikanth is now going to meet the district secretaries of the Rajini people's forum on Thursday to discuss and decide the next course of action and getting closer to launch his political party.

Rajinikanth has been commenting on major political issues, after his announcement of entering into politics in the December of 2017. The superstar has been actively discussing various issues starting from local issues to issues like nationwide CAA protests.

Even after talking about entering into politics, he hasn't commented on when he will make that move or when he will start his political party, He has reportedly admitted that he is still not a full-time politician. He started a forum called Rajinikanth people forum in the year 2018 with all his fans club and appointed district secretaries to take care of the forums.

He didn't contest in the 2019 Parliamentary elections, assembly-bi elections or even in the local body polls which happened in between and he was clear that his target is 2021 assembly polls.

Rajinikanth to meet district secretaries

Amidst speculations that Rajinikanth will kick start a party and join hands with BJP. He himself clarified that his color is not that of BJP and put an end to all speculations, though his stands are right-leaning in most of the issue including the Kashmir 370 issue to CAA-NPR-NRC.

Meanwhile, the actor with political aspirations kept meeting few other friends and well-wishers who are politically active, despite his film shooting schedule.

After Darbar, the shoot of another movie named Annathe is also over and hence sources claim Rajinikanth is going to speed up his work to start a political party and launch the party by the second half of 2020 in order to contest 2021 assembly elections.

As a part of this, RMM has called for a meeting to have a discussion with the district secretaries, where Rajinikanth is expected to address the district secretaries on the next course of action and how to take it forward.

