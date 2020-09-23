This Rajinikanth & Thalapathy Vijay's Old Pic Has Them Greeting Each Other With Warm Smile

Although actors Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay have not shared the screen in a long time, the two share a warm camaraderie. Recently, a social media user shared a throwback picture of Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay. In the photo, the two stars are greeting each other with warm smiles, and the spectators are relishing this beautiful moment with astonishment. "#Throwback Superstar & Thalapathy!", (sic) wrote the social media user, while sharing the picture.

Check out Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay's throwback picture:

Also Read | Vijay Sethupathi And Shruti Haasan Starrer 'Laabam's' Shooting Commences; See Pics

Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay's movies together

Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay have collaborated for films like- Naan Sigappu Manithan (1985) and Sattam Oru Vilaiyaattu (1987). Naan Sigappu Manithan, starring Rajinikanth, Bhagyaraj, and Ambika in the lead, has Thalapathy Vijay essaying a small role in a song.

Meanwhile, in Sattam Oru Vilaiyaattu, Thalapathy Vijay appeared as a child artist in a cameo appearance. Interestingly, Naan Sigappu Manithan (1985) and Sattam Oru Vilaiyaattu (1987) were both written and directed by Thalapathy Vijay's father SA Chandrasekhar.

Also Read | When Rajinikanth Danced With Cartoon Rabbits And Elephants In 'Raja Chinna Roja'; Watch

What's next for Rajinikanth and Thalapathy Vijay on the work front?

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Annaatthe. The movie, starring Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead, also features actors like Meena, Khushboo, Prakash Raj, among others in prominent roles. The film is directed by Koratala Siva. The movie is produced by Kalanithi Maran under his production banner Sun Pictures. The film is expected to hit the screens on Pongal 2021.

Also Read | This Rare Childhood Photo Of Thalapathy Vijay Proves He Never Shied Away From Posing

Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay will be next seen in Lokesh Kanagraj's Master. The movie, starring Thalapathy Vijay, Malavika Mohanan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Andreah Jeremiah in the lead, narrates the tale of a college professor and his fight against the ills of the society. The movie is a college-drama that is Thalapathy Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi's first movie together. The film was slated to hit the screens on April 9, 2020; however, it has been pushed indefinitely due to the coronavirus crisis.

Survival first! Celebration next!#master will rise on the right time!

stay home stay safe! pic.twitter.com/g9CeHfHQcT — Lokesh Kanagaraj (@Dir_Lokesh) April 9, 2020

Also Read | Rajinikanth's Best Kannada Movies That Are Definitely Must-watch For His Fans

Master is bankrolled by Xavier Britto under the banner XB Film Creators. The music of the upcoming flick is composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cinematography and editing are handled by Sathyan Sooryan and Philomin Raj, respectively. Besides the upcoming flick, Thalapathy Vijay is in talks with filmmakers like AR Murugadoss and Vetrimaaran for his next film. However, there has been no announcement regarding Thalapathy Vijay's next film.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.