When Rajinikanth Danced With Cartoon Rabbits And Elephants In 'Raja Chinna Roja'; Watch

Rajinikanth's 1989 film, Raja Chinna Roja, was the first Tamil movie to have animated characters on screen with actors. The song from the film titled, Raja Chinna Roja, hit the bullseye for its captivating animation. In the clip, the actor could be seen dancing with a group of animated animals like rabbit, cat, bear, elephant and birds.

As per the report of The Hindu, it was a challenging experience for director Muthuraman. The director also recalled that the project will remain among the most memorable shoots. The report further added that the brainchild behind the concept of the song was the producers, AVM and Saravanan. Muthuraman shared that the producer told him that since the film, Raja Chinna Roja, had children and Rajinikanth, the team needed a number that will appeal to kids.

‘Raja Chinna Roja’ cast

The song has hit a great number of views online. Raja Chinna Roja stars Gautami and Rajinikanth in lead roles. Actors Raghuvaran, Ravichandran, V K Ramasamy, Kovai Sarala play pivotal roles in the film. The music of the track is given by Chandrabose and is voiced by SP Balasubramaniam.

Rajinikanth's video

Rajinikanth has been a part of a slew of movies in his illustrative career. The actor was last seen in the film Darbar alongside Suniel Shetty and Nayanthara. The movie chronicles the story of a feisty police officer, who is on a full-fledged spree to chase a gangster. However, he has his own secret agenda to fulfill. Helmed by A.R. Murugadoss, Darbar garnered mixed reviews from fans.

Rajinikanth has a couple of projects lined up in the kitty. He will be next seen in one of the much-awaited films, Annaatthe, alongside Nayanthara. The film was slated for a Pongal 2021 release. However, the shooting was put to a halt due to the pandemic.

Reportedly, the makers of the film have decided to kick-start the shooting in November. Annaatthe also stars actors Keerthy Suresh, Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, and Soori in pivotal roles. The upcomer will be produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures.

