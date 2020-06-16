Rajinikanth's 'Thillu Mullu' And Other Comedy Flicks That Fans Must Watch

Rajinikanth has done a wide range of films throughout his acting career. From action, thriller, romance to comedy, Rajinikanth has been a part of various genres of movies over the years. His comedy films in particular have garnered massive attention from the masses. So, here are Rajinikanth's comedy films that are a must-watch:

Rajinikanth's comedy films

Thillu Mullu

Rajinikanth's Thillu Mullu is the remake of the popular comedy flick, Golmaal. One of the major highlights of the movies was Rajinikanth's performance as this was one of his earlier comedy films. The movie is directed by K Balachander and features Rajinikanth and Thengai Srinivasan in key roles. The movie is widely considered to be one of the funniest Tamil films of all time. Critics as well as fans widely appreciated the movie.

Muthu

This 1995 film is helmed by K. S. Ravikumar and the action comedy film features Rajinikanth and Meena in prominent roles. One of the highest-grossing Tamil films, viewers appreciated Rajinikanth's punch lines, comic timing, and some of the action sequences. The movie bagged Rajinikanth Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Actor. It was dubbed in the Japanese language and the Japenese version became a huge success.

Guru Sishyan

Helmed by S. P. Muthuraman, this 1988 film features Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Seetha, and Gautami in prominent roles. The action-comedy film is the remake of Insaf Ki Pukar, a Hindi film that got released in the year 1987. This S. P. Mutharaman-directorial showcased Rajinikanth in the role of Raja and Prabhu essaying the role of Babu. Apart from the storyline, the soundtrack of the movie gained widespread popularity. Some of the memorable songs from the film are Jingidi Jingidi, Kandu Pudichen, Naatkaalikku Sandal, and others.

Athisaya Piravi

This fantasy comedy got released in 1990 and is helmed by. P. Muthuraman and produced by A Poorna Chandra Rao. The film features Rajinikanth, Kanaka, and Sheeba Akashdeep in prominent roles. The movie is the remake of the Telugu film, Yamudiki Mogudu. The songs for the movie are composed by one of the most prominent musicians from the South Indian film industry, Ilaiyaraaja.

Mappillai

Released in the year 1989, this Tamil action-comedy is directed by Rajasekhar and produced by Allu Aravind. The film features Rajinikanth, Amala, Srividya, Nizhalgai Ravi, S. S. Chandran, and Vinu Chakraborthy in the pivotal roles. The blockbuster movie shows Rajinikanth essaying the role of Arumugam and Srividya in the role of Rajarajeswari.

