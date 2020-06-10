Did You Know 'Enna Rascala!' Was Never Said By Rajinikanth? Read More Interesting Facts

Rajinikanth is one of the most loved and admired actors in South India. His fans also call him - Thalaivaa which means leader, as he is considered a leader of South Indian films which is extremely appropriate. Rajinikanth is one of the highest-grossing actors of Tamil Nadu and the highest-paid actor in India. The superstar has won many awards like Tamil Nadu State Film Best Actor Awards, Filmfare Best Tamil Actor Award, Padma Vibushan and many more. In mind with the actor's sublime contribution to the Indian film industry, here are a few lesser-known facts about the star.

1. "Enna Rascala!" was never said by Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth and his tag line - Enna Rasacala, Mind it, are the two most popular things in India associated with South Indian films. Even if you find someone in the country who doesn't watch much of Southern movies, the person will know these lines. But surprisingly, the superstar who is known for this tag line never used it.

Rajinikanth has never used Enna Rascala in any of his movies or interviews. This dialogue was dubbed in some other Tamil movie and has now come to be popularly associated with the star. The origins of this are still unclear.

2. Rajinikanth didn't know how to speak Tamil

The superstar has had extremely humble beginnings before coming to movies. As a child, he was very studious and liked sports like cricket, football and basketball. He was also spiritual due to his upbringing. When he grew up he started working as a ticket distributor with Bangalore which Transport Service. At the time he was performing in theatres and was advised by some director he must learn Tamil, Rajinikanth took the advice.

3. His first film was a superhit

Rajinikanth's first film was Apoorva Raagangal (1975), which was directed by K. Balachander. He played the role of an abusive husband towards his wife and the movie was very controversial. It showed the relationship between people having a wide age-difference and was very critically acclaimed and won several awards.

4. Short Struggles

In 2002, Rajinikanth starred in Baba which was a film about a gangster who is a reincarnation of Hindu saint Mahavatar Babaji and fights corruption. The film event though being commercially successful went in losses. The superstar then paid back losses incurred by the distributors from his own money.

5. Unique acting style

Rajinikanth's fame is credited toward his unique acting style. The star has 'his uniquely styled dialogues and idiosyncrasies in films, as well as his political statements and philanthropy', mentioned by his critics, is what makes his uber-successful in his career and in his films.

