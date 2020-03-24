Rajinikanth Donates 50 Lakhs For Film Employees Federation Of South India Amid Lockdown

Thalaiva Rajinikanth has reportedly donated 50 lakh for Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) as the organisation has been locked down with the widespread frenzy of the deadly coronavirus. The South Indian film industry workers are likely to face issues due to the cancellation of all shootings. The livelihoods of many are dependent on the income from the film shootings which have been currently cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic.

FEFSI has been raising funds to support the film industry workers who will lose their livelihood due to coronavirus lockdown. Amid the grave situation throughout the country, Tamil superstar Rajinikanth has made a sizable donation to support the workers and technicians of the South Indian film industry. Other film actors like Karthi and Suriya have also donated an amount of Rs.10 lakh for the FEFSI workers amidst the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed 10 lives in India with about 512 confirmed cases.

Rajinikanth has been actively participating in the Prime Minister's initiatives to curb the spread of the deadly virus in the Indian subcontinent. The 69 year old actor had urged all his followers to abide by the 'janta curfew' that took place on Sunday, March 22, 2020. He said the virus was at its second stage in India and appealed to people to stay indoors so that it can be prevented entering the third stage.

Meanwhile, actor-politician Kamal Haasan encouraged people to follow 'social distancing' to prevent the spread of virus and appealed to them not to take part in large gatherings. "By following that, you are preventing the virus from affecting you and your dear ones," the Makkal Needhi Maiam president said in a video message. The actor also praised medical professionals, saying they were working selflessly to prevent the spread of the virus.

