Rajinikanth Flaunts His Fit Physique In These Photos; Check Out

Superstar Rajinikanth is known for his stellar on-screen presence and performances. Besides his acting chops, the actor’s attitude and personality have won hearts of millions of fans. From slaying his role in romantic flicks to rocking action roles, he has done it all. He has impressed the audiences with his impeccable charm and style.

Rajinikanth is also known to be a fitness enthusiast. He has been working hard to stay physically healthy. A few months ago, Rajinikanth’s work out photos during the shoot of Darbar went viral. He showed off his well-toned muscles, biceps, and lean physique. Since then people have been showering him with praises for his sheer efforts. We have shared his workout photos that you must check out right away.

My father yet to cross 50 but @rajinikanth sir at 70 made remarkable acting in #Darbar with his fitness ..age is just a number ,now inspiration for others to stay Fit 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/sK7lyP7wQH — Rajesh (@Rajesh44599083) January 17, 2020

About Darbar

Helmed by A. R. Murugadoss, Darbar features Rajinikanth, Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty in the lead roles. The Tamil action thriller flick received a positive response from the critics and the audience alike. Darbar revolves around a commissioner of Mumbai Police, who plots to catch a drug peddler. But his journey is full of obstacles as a deeper controversy surfaces, which is linked to an international drug lord. Darbar emerged out to be commercially successful at the box office.

