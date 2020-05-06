Rajinikanth's Movie 'Lingaa' Was Shot Within A Span Of Six Months; Read Trivia

South India’s superstar, actor Rajinikanth is known to work in multilingual films. The actor predominantly works in Tamil films. Rajinikanth worked in the superhit film Lingaa which also starred actors Anushka Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha. Read some interesting trivia of the film Lingaa in the article below.

Rajinikanth starrrer Lingaa movie trivia

The title of the movie Lingaa came from Rajinikanth's grandson ‘Lingaa Danush’.

The film was entirely shot around the dam Linganamakki which is located in Karnataka.

The film Lingaa marks the first film of Rajinikanth which released on his birthday on December 12.

Lingaa is the first Tamil film which released in the US.

The film Lingaa was made up of ₹100 crores and the first-ever Tamil film to cast a Bollywood heroine, Sonakshi Sinha.

The film was made on a big budget but was wrapped withing 6 months.

Actor Rajinikanth has a huge fan following not only in India, but the actor is popular in Japan too. He is the first Indian actor who has a fan following in Japan.

Lingaa marks the third collaboration of artists Rajinikanth, K.S Ravikumar and A.R Rahman. The trio has worked together in the films Muthu and Padayappa.

Singer Chinmayi dubbed the dialogues for Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha

During a heist scene, Rajinikanth whistles the first few lines of the song My Name is Billa. This iconic song is from his blockbuster movie Billa, which gave him a breakthrough in the industry

Rajinikanth dubbed for the entire film within 24 hours

The film has some beautiful props which were created by the art department of the film. This includes a life-size dam, a palace, a train and a railway station from the British era.

After his film Arunachalam which released in 1997, the holy Rudraksha seed became a trademark of Rajinikanth.

The actor always wears it around his chest and that he been used as a plot in the film Lingaa.

In one scene, Santhanam says Rajinikanth that even is says no people won’t leave him. This dialogue was in regards to his unstable position in politics.

