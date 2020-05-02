Rajinikanth's 'Apoorva Raagangal': Here's Some Interesting Trivia About His Debut Film

Rajinikanth is known to have worked on a wide variety of projects in his long acting career and has established himself as one of the prominent stars of the Tamil film industry. The actor enjoys a massive fan following through his films. Apart from acting, he has also tried his hands on screenwriting and production of a film. Some of his memorable movies include Baasha, Kaala, Muthu, Petta, Robot, Sivaji, Kabali, 2.0 and many more. He was also awarded the Entertainer of the Decade Award in 2010 by the former Indian Minister for Home Affairs, Mr.P. Chidambaram. The actor made debut with 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal in which he starred with Kamal Hassan and Srividya. Take a look at some of the facts and details of Rajini’s debut film.

Apoorva Raagangal: The film which introduced Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth’s debut film Apoorva Raagangal was released in the year 1975. He played the role of Sridivya’s husband and it was a very small role. But K.Balachander, who is the director of the film, once revealed that although he introduced Rajini with a small role, people will remember him because he comes in the climax.

Reportedly, it was on March 27, 1975, when Balachander realized that Rajinikanth would be a good choice to make the character's journey at the climax. According to some reports, Rajinikanth found getting the takes difficulties in his initial days and was constantly being instructed by Balachander. But, the comedian Nagesh, who was also playing a prominent role in the film, observed his difficulty and advised him not to get tensed and imitate what the director is doing.

The film revolved around the character of Srividya, who plays the role of a classical singer. One day, she sees the much younger Kamal Haasan lying on the pavement, injured and brings him home. She cares for him, and gradually, Hassan falls for her.

On the other hand, there is also a parallel storyline of Major Sundararajan who plays the role of a widower. He takes a young girl played by Jayasudha under his care and eventually, she falls for him. However, the twist of the film is that all the characters from both these storylines are already related to one another. The film was successful at the box office and since then Rajini has not looked back.

