Rajinikanth's Five Best Films That Are Remakes; See Full List

Rajinikanth has been a part of various films over the years. Besides impressing everyone with his acting chops, he has also worked as a producer and screenwriter. Rajinikanth started off his acting journey in the 1975 Tamil flick, Apoorva Raagangal featuring Kamal Haasan in the lead roles. Gradually, he grew to prominence and emerged out as one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. We have compiled some of Rajinikanth’s best films that are remakes.

1. Billa

Helmed by R Krishnamurthy, Billa is a remake of Amitabh Bachchan’s 1978 action thriller flick, Don. Rajinikanth played double roles of Billa and Rajappa. Billa also featured Sripriya and K. Balaji. The former played Zeenat Aman’s role and Helen reprised her original role. Rajinikanth made his comeback with this film. Billa was a huge commercial success and marked a turning point in the leading actor’s career.

2. Thillu Millu

Released in 1981, Thillu Millu stars Rajinikanth, Thengai Srinivasan, Nagesh, Sowkar Janaki, Madhavi, Poornam Vishwanathan, and Viji Chandrasekhar in pivotal roles. Directed by K Balachandar, this comedy flick is a remake of 1979 film Gol Maal featuring Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt. For this movie, Rajinikanth had to shave his mustache. According to reports, Thillu Millu is the first film in which he appears without a mustache.

3. Mr Bharath

Mr Bharath is a remake of Trishul starring Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, and Shahi Kapoor in the lead roles. Helmed by S. P. Muthuraman, this Tamil drama follows a young man seeking revenge on his father who cheated on his mother. As per reports, Sathyaraj, who played Rajinikanth’s on-screen father, was four years younger than him. Mr Bharath was an instant hit and people loved the face-off scenes between Sathyaraj and Rajinikanth.

4. Mannan

Directed by P. Vasu, Mannan stars Rajinikanth, Vijayashanti, Manorama, Kushboo, Visu, and Goundamani in prominent roles. This drama film is a remake of the 1986 Kannada movie Anuraga Aralithu. Mannan revolves around the union leader of a factory, who is forced to marry his boss. He is stuck in a loveless marriage with a rich and arrogant woman, while he loves Meena. Mannan was quite successful at the box office.

5. Viduthalai

Helmed by K. Vijayan, Viduthalai is a remake of Feroz Khan’s hit action flick Qurbani. Rajinikanth essayed the role of Feroz Khan while Kannada star Vishnuvardhan played Vinod Khanna’s role. Viduthalai received mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike.

