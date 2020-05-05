Rajinikanth Refuses To Turn His Wedding Hall Into A COVID-19 Care Centre? Truth Revealed

The widespread Coronavirus has taken its toll on the entire world. Governments all over the world are trying to curb the infection by imposing complete lockdowns. Celebrities have been making huge contributions by either supplying essential goods or spaces to set up care centres.

Currently, the Chennai government is planning to make room for more coronavirus patients. They are planning to set up beds and convert wedding halls into COVID-19 care centres.

Rajinikanth refuses to turn his wedding hall into a COVID-19 care centre?

Recently, some media houses reported that Latha, the wife of the popular star Rajinikanth, told Corporation officials that their Raghavendra Kalyana Mandapam was unavailable. Rumours state that Latha claimed that the hall is closed for three months because of the ongoing maintenance process.

Hearing these rumours, Rajinikanth's publicist made it clear that there has been no such statement given by Latha Rajinikanth. He also said that these reports are just speculation spread by the people who want to project the actor in a bad light. The publicist said that the superstar is ready to give away his wedding hall to the Government in order to set up temporarily COVID-19 care centres. But the government of Chennai hasn't approached him with any official proposal till now.

Rajinikanth's Darbar

On the professional end, Rajinikanth was recently seen in his 2020 action/thriller, Darbar. The film was released on January 9, 2020, and managed to collect around ₹ 200 crores through box office collections. The film was directed by Anirudh Ravichande and starred actors like Nivetha Thomas, Nayanthara, Suniel Shetty, and Shamata Anchan. A number of his fans have also enjoyed the film and have expressed their views about it. Here are some fan tweets about Rajinikanth's Darbar.

Watched #Darbar Railway Station Fight 💕🔥🔥🔥



Thailava Swag ,Attitude @ARMurugadoss Maa Anna Ku Illanti Fight Tho Movie Icchunthe oka Batch Anthe Silent Ipothadi 🔥💥😏#SSMB27 #maheshbabu pic.twitter.com/52buQFgmUu — 👌🌟_ Abhishek DHFM 😎 (@AbhishekMbFan) May 2, 2020

From Thaai Veedu (1983) to #Darbar (2020)... @ARMurugadoss 80s Rajini fan for a reason 😍🙏



Watch #ThaaiVeedu on KTV now! 😎👍 pic.twitter.com/oUEyvzvoOv — Rajinikanth Fans 🤘 (@RajiniFC) April 28, 2020

