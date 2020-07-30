Rajinikanth Got E-pass Before Inter-city Travelling, Says Chennai Corporation Commissioner

Chennai Corporation commissioner G Prakash recently revealed that Rajinikanth had acquired a proper E-pass before travelling to Kelambakkam from Chennai, stated an entertainment portal. The Chennai Corporation Commissioner also disclosed that Rajinikanth received an E-pass from Chengalpattu Collector. Although the police commissioner has confirmed about Rajinikanth's E-pass, however, the officials have not released any document till now.

Rajinikanth's e-pass controversy

Recently, Kollywood actor Rajinikanth, daughter Soundarya, and son-in-law Visagan travelled to their Kelambakkam farmhouse. The pictures of the same went viral on the internet. However, several social media users criticised Rajinikanth and speculated that the actor did not get an e-pass for his intercity travel. Following which, Chennai Corporation commissioner G Prakash promised that he would conduct an investigation on the allegations and uncover the truth. Due to the pandemic, it is mandatory to get an e-pass approved by the government officials before travelling out of the city.

Rajinikanth was last seen in A.R. Murugadoss' Darbar. The movie, starring Rajinikanth and Nayanthara in the lead, also featured actors like Nivetha Thomas, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, and Yogi Babu in prominent roles. The Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer narrates the tale of a rogue policeman who avenges the death of his sister. The movie released during Pongal 2020 reportedly collected Rs 250 worldwide at the box office.

What's next for Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth will be next seen in Siva directorial Annaatthe. The movie will reunite Rajinikanth with two of his actors from the 90s, Khushbu Sundar and Meena. The Siva directorial is touted to be a family entertainer with Rajinikanth, Nayanthara and Keerthy Suresh in the lead. The Rajinikanth starrer is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the production house Sun Pictures. According to reports, the Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh starrer is slated to hit the marquee in Pongal 2021.

Annaatthe's title poster:

