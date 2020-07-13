Rajinikanth’s Horror Comedy ‘Chandramukhi’ Was To Be Named ‘Nagavalli’ & Other Trivia

Quick links:
Rajinikanth is truly a megastar of the Tamil film industry. Some of Rajinikanth’s films which were box office hits include Mullum Malarum (1978), Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai (1979), and Johnny (1980). The 2005 comedy-horror film Chandramukhi was not an exception to this either.
This film sold about 20 million tickets worldwide and made 8.4 million from its Indian box office sales in the first 11 days. Here’s some interesting trivia about Rajinikanth’s horror-comedy, Chandramukhi:
The 2005 horror-comedy, Chandramukhi was produced by Ramkumar Ganesan of Sivaji Productions and directed by P. Vasu. This film starred actors like Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika Saravanan, Vadivelu, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Further, this film also starred actors like Nassar, Sheela, Vijayakumar, Vinaya Prasad, Sonu Sood, Suvarna Mathew, Vineeth, Malavika and K. R. Vijaya.
The plot of the film revolves around an abandoned mansion where creepy happenings take place. Further, this film features the story of a ghost who comes back to the mansion in order to take revenge.
