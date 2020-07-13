Rajinikanth’s Horror Comedy ‘Chandramukhi’ Was To Be Named ‘Nagavalli’ & Other Trivia

Rajinikanth is truly a megastar of the Tamil film industry. Some of Rajinikanth’s films which were box office hits include Mullum Malarum (1978), Aarilirunthu Arubathu Varai (1979), and Johnny (1980). The 2005 comedy-horror film Chandramukhi was not an exception to this either.

This film sold about 20 million tickets worldwide and made 8.4 million from its Indian box office sales in the first 11 days. Here’s some interesting trivia about Rajinikanth’s horror-comedy, Chandramukhi:

Chandramukhi movie trivia

The title of the film was given by Rajinikanth. The film was initially going to be named Nagavalli. However the Robot actor Rajinikanth felt that Chandramukhi sounded more royal.

The role of Chandramukhi was initially going to be played by the South actress Simran. However, due to her pregnancy, she had to opt-out of the project.

Rajinikanth decided not to feature smoking scenes from this movie to promote healthy habits amongst his fans. It is interesting to note that Rajini’s fans reportedly liked to see his smoking scenes.

Chandramukhi is a remake of the Malayalam film, Manichithrathazhu.

Rajinikanth was asked to feature in the sequel of Chandramukhi. However, since he declined the offer the film was passed onto Ajith. Since no producer decided to take up this film, the rights of the film were sold to a Telugu director. Initially, the sequel was going to be named Chandramukhi 2, however, the Telugu director named it Nagavalli. Nagavalli features some scenes from Chandramukhi as flashback scenes.

The director of Chandramukhi, P.Vasu decided to revive Chandramukhi 2 in 2016. It was alleged that Rajinikanth and Anushka Shetty would play the lead roles in this film. However, Rajinikanth instead decided to remake the Kannada film Shivalinga and market it as Chandramukhi 2. However, the title of this film was later changed to Shivalinga. Further, this film had no connection to the horror-comedy, Chandramukhi.

More about the film:

The 2005 horror-comedy, Chandramukhi was produced by Ramkumar Ganesan of Sivaji Productions and directed by P. Vasu. This film starred actors like Rajinikanth, Prabhu, Jyothika Saravanan, Vadivelu, and Nayanthara in the lead roles. Further, this film also starred actors like Nassar, Sheela, Vijayakumar, Vinaya Prasad, Sonu Sood, Suvarna Mathew, Vineeth, Malavika and K. R. Vijaya.

The plot of the film revolves around an abandoned mansion where creepy happenings take place. Further, this film features the story of a ghost who comes back to the mansion in order to take revenge.

Promo Image Source: Rajinikanth's Instagram

