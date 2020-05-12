Rajinikanth Starrer 'Insaniyat Ke Devta' Lesser-known Facts You Must Check Out

Rajinikanth starrer Insaniyat Ke Devta was one of the hit films of the early 1990s. The film was directed by KC Bokadia of Shaktimaan fame. The film also starred Vinod Khanna, Jaya Pradha, Manisha Koirala, Raaj Kumar and Varsha Usgaonkar in pivotal roles.

Insaniyat Ka Devta traced the story of two best friends, Balbir and Anwar who always lend a helping hand to the one in need. They trace the crime behind the bombing of the ashram and much more together in the film. Here are some interesting facts about the film that you might have not known.

Rajinikanth starrer Insaniyat Ke Devta’s lesser-known facts

1. Insaniyat Ke Devta was Rajinikanth’s first film to see a theatrical release in Canada. In 1982, many Indian films back in Canada had stopped releasing in theatres. It was only by 1992 that the theatres began releasing films once again.

2. Varsha Usgaonkar played the role of Hosnon Bano. She was the love interest of one of the lead characters played by Rajinikanth. However, Varsha Usgaonkar was upset that she was avoided during the promotional rounds of Insaniyat Ke Devta.

3. Vinod Khanna and Jaya Pradha were paired together in Insaniyat Ke Devta. They played the role of Balbir and Paro respectively. However, this is not the first time that they were paired opposite each other. Vinod Khanna and Jaya Pradha were also seen together in Kawal Sharma’s Ustaad.

4. Insaniyat Ke Devta was reportedly supposed to be a debut for a newcomer named Neela. However, she later abruptly dropped out of the film. There has been no clear reason for the same yet.

Check out the poster of Rajinikanth's Insaniyat Ke Devta:

Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss' action thriller, Darbar that was a massive hit at the box office. The Hindi version of Darbar was recently aired on television. The telecast broke several records in terms of TRP ratings with a total of 3780 impressions.

