Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' In Hindi Version Breaks Records With Its Telecast On TV

Actor Rajinikanth's film Darbar recently broke records on TV amid Coronavirus lockdown. The film's Hindi version was recently broadcast on Star Gold. The film that did not do so well at the box-office made news with its ace TRP ratings on TV. Read on to know more details on Rajinikanth's Darbar recording high TRP ratings for its telecast on TV amid lockdown.

Rajinikanth's Darbar in Hindi Version Records High TRP Ratings Amid Lockdown

Darbar wasn't Rajinikanth's biggest commercially successful movie but the film has now rocked TV. Darbar made the highest recorded on TV with 3780 impressions. After Darbar, the second film to make a large record was KGF Chapter 1. With 2345 impressions the film made quite some news. Next was the film Shaadi Karke Phas Gaya Yaar with 2252 impressions. Jurassic World, with its major world television premiere, made 2233 impressions. Lastly, the film titled Chori Mera Kaam made 2146 impressions. The data above was listed on BARC (Broadcast Audience Research Council) India's twitter handle.

Trade analyst Joginder Tuteja unveiled his thoughts on Darbar. He found the film to be an absolute wash-out in the Hindi version. He also found the film not well-promoted as there seemed to be very little buzz on the film. Tuteja felt that the film had the potential to do well as it had a pan-India title and featured actor Suniel Shetty.

