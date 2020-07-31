Rajinikanth Starrer 'Annaatthe' Producers Refute False Rumours Of Movie Getting Shelved

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer Annaatthe's producers, in a recent media interaction with an online portal, put rest to the rumours of the upcomer getting shelved due to high production cost. The makers revealed that the film is not shelved and would soon resume the shoot.

For the past few days, there have been several reports speculating that makers of Annaatthe were unhappy with their discussion with Rajinikanth over his fee for the upcomer. Reason of which, the makers were planning to shelve the upcomer, stated several media reports. However, the producers of the Rajinikanth starrer refuted the rumours and exclaimed them as untrue.

Annaatthe shooting to resume soon?

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer's shooting commenced in December last year at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. However, Annaatthe's shooting was halted mid-way because of lockdown imposed due to coronavirus outbreak. According to a media report published on an online portal, the shoot of Annaatthe would resume after the coronavirus scare subsides. Reportedly, Annaatthe's 50 per cent shooting is finished.

Annaatthe to reunite Nayanthara and Rajinikanth?

Rajinikanth and Nayanthara would be reuniting for Annaatthe after the success of the Darbar. The A.R. Murugadoss-directorial had Rajinikanth in the role of a police officer, and Nayanthara essaying the part of his partner in the action-drama. The Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer reportedly collected Rs 250 crores worldwide at the box office. The Siruthai Siva-directorial will also reunite Rajinikanth with two of his actors from the 90s, Khushbu Sundar and Meena.

Annaatthe reportedly narrates a heart-warming tale of brother and sister, played by Rajinikanth and Keerthy Suresh respectively. The Siruthai Siva-directorial also features Meena, Khushbu, Nayanthara, Prakash Raj, and Soori in pivotal roles. Annaatthe is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the production house Sun Pictures. According to reports, the Rajinikanth and Nayanthara starrer is slated to hit the marquee in Pongal 2021.

Here are some pictures from sets of Siruthai Siva-directorial

What's next for Rajinikanth?

A few months ago, online reports stated that Kamal Haasan would be bankrolling a movie with Rajinikanth in the lead. The forthcoming movie is tentatively titled Thalaivar 169 and will be helmed by Master fame Lokesh Kanagarajan. Reportedly, the makers of the Rajinikanth starrer were expected to make an official announcement soon.

