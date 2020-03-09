Rajinikanth on 'Man vs Wild': Bear Grylls & 'superhero' meet tiger in nail-biting promo

One might be familiar with the over-exaggerated Rajinikanth jokes that had taken social media by storm some years ago. The ‘megastar’ is known for defying gravity with his fight sequences in films. In reality too, he was termed a ‘superhero’, and when the person making the statement was Bear Grylls, one shouldn’t find it hard to believe it.

This happened during Rajinikanth’s nail-biting adventure for Discovery’s Man vs Wild, as one can see in the recently-released promo. “He faced a lot of fears, but he never gives up. He is relentlessly positive” is how the adventurer introduces the veteran. Be it arriving on an all-terrain vehicle, pulling his sleeves up or holding his belt, the trademark Rajinikanth swag was on point.

However, the 2.0 star did seem a bit hesitant and asks, ‘You want me to climb this?’ when faced with a tricky part of the adventure.

Bear Grylls even calls him as ‘Rajini’ and calls him a ‘superhero’ after a task. Rajinikanth too is seen exulting after one task. Be it driving together, hanging on a bridge or walking in chest-deep water, the duo’s camaraderie looks extremely exciting.

While there an elephant and deer that one can see in the promo, the interesting bit is when the tiger is shown. It’d be interesting to see if they really encounter the tiger and how they deal with it.

The 69-year-old is also heard saying, “This is the real adventure” as he showcases his signature way of wearing sunglasses.

Watch the promo here:

Rajinikanth had shot for the episode at the Bandipur forest in Karnataka on January 28. The actor was reported to have suffered injuries during the shoot, but had cleared that there was nothing to worry.The episode is set to air on Discovery on March 23 at 8 PM.

