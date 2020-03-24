The Debate
Rajinikanth Receives Wishes From 3 Leading Actors On 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Regional Indian Cinema

Recently, Rajinikanth marked his TV debut with Bear Grylls' 'Into the Wild'. Along with the star, there were three popular heroes who also made an appearance

Written By Jiya Chulet | Mumbai | Updated On:
RAJINIKANTH

The much-anticipated TV debut of South superstar Rajinikanth in adventure survivalist Bear Grylls's show Into The Wild was aired on March 23, 2020. The Indian audience and fans of Thalaiva were eagerly waiting to see Rajinikanth on television screens. Apart from Rajinikanth, the special appearance of 3 leading actors, that is Akshay Kumar, Kamal Haasan and R. Madhavan, made the episode even more special for Thalaiva and his fans. 

READ | Rajinikanth To Star In ‘Into The Wild With Bear Grylls’, Fans Await 'power-packed Episode'

READ | Rajinikanth Walks Bear Grylls Through Journey Of his Life As Shivaji Rao

Rajini receives wishes 

Interestingly, in the adventure and power-packed episode, three top heroes made a special appearance in the show, expressing their love for the superstar and wished him good luck. Actors Kamal Haasan, Akshay Kumar and Madhavan recorded special video messages, that were aired for Rajinikanth by Bear Grylls in the show.

The trio not only praised and called him rockstar but also told that they believe Rajinikanth can do anything under the sky. The video messages were played in beats throughout the show to encourage the Robot actor.  

READ | Soundarya Rajnikanth Shares An Epic 'Secret' From 'Into The Wild' Episode

READ | Rajinikanth Looks Ready For Adventure As Bear Grylls Shares 1st Look From 'Man Vs Wild'

Apart from action and stunts for survival, Rajinikanth and Bear Grylls also talked about fame and family. Giving a special mention to the water crisis in India, the South superstar talked about the lack of clean water in villages and children dying of diarrhoea. Adding more to the conversation he also talked about twenty-one major diseases in India that are caused by unclean water. 

 

 

First Published:
