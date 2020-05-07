Rajinikanth's 'Bulandi': Intriguing Trivia About The Movie

Rajinikanth is one of the most celebrated actors in the South film industry and Indian cinema. The actor was last seen sharing screen space with Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, and Sunil Shetty in Darbar and will next be seen alongside Meena, Kushboo, Nayanthara, Keerthy Suresh, and Prakash Raj in Siruthai Siva's Annaatthe. The release date of his upcoming movie is yet to be announced.

Rajinikanth's performance in the 2000 film, Bulandi had grabbed massive attention. It is helmed by Rama Rao Tatineni and produced by Yogesh Anand. The Hindi action-family-drama features Anil Kapoor, Rajinikanth, Rekha, Raveena Tandon in key roles. The Hindi film is a remake of Nattamai, a Tamil flick. Nattamai was not only made in Hindi but also in Kannada. With all that said now, read some of the most interesting trivia about the film.

Rajinikanth's Bulandi: Trivia

The movie marked the very first collaboration between Anil Kapoor and Rajinikanth.

Rekha, who essays the role of Lakshmi Thakur, and Raveena Tandon, who essays the role of Meena Thakur, worked together after a very long time -- that is after their spat during the 1996 film titled Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi.

Elder Anil Kapoor's character that is named as Dharamraj "Dada" Thakur, was also used in the film titled Karma, which got released in the year 1986, for Dilip Kumar's character.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Movies That Failed To Do Well At The Box-office | Check Here

The movie was also theatrically released in Canada.

Anik Kapoor essayed double role (Dharamraj "Dada" Thakur and Arjun Thakur) in the movie after almost 10 years. The actor, till that point, had last played a double role in the film titled Kishen Kanhaiyaa.

The movie marked the first time when Rekha, who essays the role of Lakshmi Thakur, was portrayed as a romantic lead role opposite to Anil Kapoor, who plays the double roles of Dharamraj "Dada" Thakur and Arjun Thakur.

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth's Most Memorable Moments From The Film, 'Robot'

ALSO READ | Ram Gopal Varma Back At It Again, Quips Rajinikanth Why He's Not Destroying Coronavirus

ALSO READ | Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakhs For The Technicians Of The Industry; Read Details

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.