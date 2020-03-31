Rajinikanth's Most Memorable Moments From The Film, 'Robot'

Rajinikanth is known to have worked on a wide variety of projects in his career. Rajinikanth's movies that are widely popular include Baasha, Kaala, Muthu, Petta, Robot, Sivaji, Kabali, etc. One of Rajinikanth's movies that is hugely popular is Robot. The film is known to be one of Bollywood's most expensive and time-consuming films. The film stars Rajinikanth and Aishwarya Rai in lead roles. Listed below are some of Rajinikanth's best moments from the popular film, Robot:

Rajinikanth best moments from the popular film Robot

1) Robot fights the goons and saves Sana

This is one of the most popular scenes where Rajinikanth playing the character of Robot fights the goons for Sana, played by Aishwarya Rai. The scene begins in a train where the Robot is defeated by many goons and is thrown out. The goons later run behind Sana and trap her and try to rape her. She yells for the Robot and he comes to her rescue immediately.

2) The robot takes Sana away

This is another popular scene from the film. This is where Robot takes Sana in a car. She is in her wedding clothes and the two try to escape the cops. The goons are also behind the robot but he manages to escape.

3) Robot and Sana's conversation

This is a scene where Sana tries to convince Robot to not think about her. The robot does not listen and creates other replicas of himself. He instructs the other Robots and the scene enters a crucial phase.

4) The Robot comes back alive to marry Sana

This is another popular scene from the film. This is the scene where the Robot, who people think is dead, comes back alive. He is determined to marry Sana and so he tries to get to her.

