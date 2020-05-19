Popular Rajinikanth's Dialogues From His Films along With The English Translation

Rajinikanth's movies have always inspired and impressed the masses. Rajinikanth's movies include Annamalai, Shivaji, Robot, Arunachalam, Padayappa, Uzhaippali, Valli, Baasha, Muthu, and many more. Rajinikanth's movies have each time showcased the actor in a different light. Listed below are some of the popular Rajinikanth's dialogues from his films along with their English translations.

Rajinikanth's dialogues from his films along with the English translation

"Naan solrathaiyum seiven, sollathathiyum seiven" - Annamalai I will do what I say, I will also do what I don’t say.

"Naan eppa varuven, eppadi varuvennu yarukkum theriyadhu, aana varavendiya neratthil correct-aga varuven." - Muthu No one will know when or how I will arrive, but I will arrive when I ought to.

"Andavan solran. Arunachalam seiran." - Arunachalam God tells, Arunachalam does.

"En vazhi ? thani vazhi." - Padayappa My way is a unique way.

"Kanna, panni dhan Kootama varum. Singam Singleaa dhaan varum" - Sivaji Only pigs come in herds. A lion always comes alone.

"Goon Ekambaram: Ekambaramnu sonna vayithula irukura kozhandhai kooda vaaya moodum." - Moondru Mugam “Say the name ‘Ekambaram’ and even a child in its mother’s stomach will shut its mouth.”

Alex Pandian's answer (played by Rajinikanth) - "Adhe kozhandhai kitta Alex Pandiyannu sonna, innoru kaiyale avanga amma vaayayum moodum!" “If you say ‘Alex Pandian’ to that same child, it will close its mother’s mouth with its other hand!”

"Naan oru dhadavai sonna, nooru dhadavai sonna madhiri." - Baasha If I say it once, it's equivalent to having said it a 100 times.

"Naan eppo varuven eppadi varuvennu yarukkum theriyathu. Eppo varunumo appo correctaa varuven." - Muthu When I'll come, how I'll come, nobody knows. But when I need to come, I'll be there.

"Nethu naan coolie. Inniku naan nadigan. Naalaikku... Silaper solranga naan eppadi varuven appadi varuven...naan eppadi varuvennu andavanukkum mattum thaan theriyum." - Uzhaippali Yesterday I was a coolie. Today, I'm an actor. Tomorrow...Some people say I'll come like this I'll come like that. But only God knows how I'll come.

"Nee virumburavalai kattikiruthai vida unnai virumburavalai kattikitta, un vazhkkai santhoshama irrukkum." - Valli You'll be happier if you marry the one who loves you instead of the one you love.

"Nallavana erukallam annal romba nallavana erukakudathu." - Dharma Durai You can be a good person. But you shouldn't be a very good person.

"Naan late-aah vanthalum,latest-aah varuven." - Baba Even if I come late, I'll be the latest.

