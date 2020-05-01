Rajinikanth's Top Rated Films On Rotten Tomatoes Which Must Be On Your Watch-list

Actor Rajinikanth is known as the superstar of the South. The actor is loved by many fans because of his movies that always turn out to be superhits. In 2000, Rajinikanth was also honoured with the Padma Bhushan which is India’s third-highest civilian award, for his contribution in the film industry. Here is a list of Rajinikanth's films that are top-rated on Rotten Tomatoes.

Rajnikanth's top-rated films on Rotten Tomatoes

Kabali -64%

Released in the year 2016, this film Kabali starred actors Radhika Apte, Winston Chao, Sai Dhanshika and Kishore along with Rajinikanth in the lead roles. The film Kabali is about a gangster who is released from jail after 25 years. As soon as he is released from jail, the actor sets out to take revenge from his oppressors.

Also Read: Rajinikanth's 'Janta Curfew' Video Allegedly Violates Guidelines, Twitter Takes It Down

Also Read: Soundarya Rajnikanth Shares An Epic 'Secret' From 'Into The Wild' Episode

2.0 – 59%

Starring Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson, 2.0 is a science fiction film. 2.0 is the sequel of Rajinikanth's Robot and is rated as 59% on Rotten Tomatoes. Rajinikanth's second highest-grossing film on Rotten Tomatoes. The film 2.0 released in 2018 and was declared as the second highest-grossing film of the week.

Kaala – 56%

Another highest rated film of Rajinikanth on Rotten Tomatoes is his film Kaala which released in 2018. The film is rated as 56% on Rotten Tomatoes and was also the first Indian film to release in Saudi Arabia after its ban lifted. The film Kaala starred actors Rajinikanth, Pankaj Tripathi and Nana Patekar along with Dileepan.

Also Read: Rajnikanth To Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood Actors Who Pulled Off Tropes Effortlessly

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's Stunning 'Kaala Chashma' GIF Sets The Tone For Friday; See

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.