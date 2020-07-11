When Dilip Joshi 'felt Lucky' To Meet Rajinikanth In A Coincidence Meeting; See Pic

Television actor Dilip Joshi is known for his role of Jethalal from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. He has also appeared in various Bollywood movies like Maine Pyar Kiya, Phir Bhi Dil hai Hindustani, and Dil Hai Tumhara, among others. The actor has managed to impress the audience with his performances and rejoices a big fan following. However, it is a rarely known fact that Dilip Joshi is a huge fan of South Indian superstar Rajinikanth. He also met the actor by coincidence in the film city.

Dilip Joshi meets superstar Rajinikanth

Dilip Joshi coincidently met superstar Rajinikanth when he visited the Film City in Mumbai. It happened about a year ago. According to reports, the former greeted him warmly before clicking some photos with the actor. Later on, Joshi took to the social media and shared the pictures on his official Twitter handle. Alongside his post, the actor also penned heart-warming words for the South Indian superstar Rajinikanth. He expressed his feeling about their meeting and showered him with praises and respect.



The photos feature Dilip Joshi posing with Rajinikanth as they are smiling for the camera. They can be seen greeting and holding each other’s hands out of utter respect. While Rajinikanth has donned a plain and breezy white shirt, Joshi has opted for a violet shaded shirt with designer patterns on collar and chest.

In the caption accompanying his Twitter post, Dilip Joshi wrote that he always wanted to meet Rajinikanth in person. He called him an inspiration and the epitome of humbleness. Check out the duo’s photos on Twitter:

Bhagwan ke Ghar, der hai Andher nahi. Always wanted to meet Rajni Sir in person. It was an absolutely unbelievable coincidence, bumping into him at Film City! An inspiration and the epitome of humbleness. Feeling so...so lucky to have met him 🙌🏻 Thank You Rajni Sir! 😇 pic.twitter.com/Ub9qjfuer3 — Dilip Joshi (@dilipjoshie) September 26, 2019

Their photos garnered over 9000 likes, 1100 comments, and retweets. Fans and followers of the actor showered love on their post. Here’s what they wrote:

Two legends in one frame ✨❣️📸 grown up by watching your shows and still continuing 🤗... — Tejashree Modi™ (@tejashree_modi) September 26, 2019

Jethalal ji ko babita ji se bhi jaada khushi hui rajni sir ji se milne hai..ye hai asli fan moment 😊 — Karan Sharma (@khiladiskaran1) September 26, 2019

This coincidence happened when Rajinikanth had arrived in Mumbai during September 2019. He had to begin his shooting for Darbar movie, which is directed by AR Murugadoss. On the other hand, the makers have not yet started filming the new episodes of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. They would star Dilip Joshi reprising his role as Jethalal, a businessman who runs an electronic store.



