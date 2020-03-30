Rajinikanth Starrers That Dominated Box Office All Around The Globe

Rajinikanth has been one of the most prominent stars of the Tamil film industry. The actor has managed to gain a massive fan following through his films. The star has also tried his hands at the screenwriting and production phases of a film. Rajinikanth’s films have been prominent when it comes to the box office collections. He has given the audience a set of outstanding movies that have also been a hit at the box office.

Rajinikanth's hit films

2.0

2.0 is a sequel for the blockbuster film Robot that has managed to gain success all over the globe. The movie lies under the series called Enthiran that was directed by S.Shankar. The film was released on November 29, 2019, and it managed to collect around ₹343cr through worldwide box office collections. Here Rajinikanth was seen playing a double role of Chitti and Kitti that certainly got a lot of critical acclaims.

Kabali

In this film, the Kollywood superstar is playing the lead role by taking up the role of Kabali. The film revolves around Kabali who fights against the oppression faced by the Tamils working in Malaysia as labourers. The film managed to gain massive popularity amongst viewers and managed to collect around ₹ 315 crores just through box office collections. The film was released in the year 2016 and was directed by Pa. Ranjith.

Enthiran or Robot

Enthiran or Robot is a Tamil Sci-Fi movie that stars Rajinikanth in a prominent role. The film was directed by Shankar and was released in Oct 2010. Enthiran also managed to bring in ₹ 296cr from its worldwide box office collections. This amount hakes Robot the highest collected Indian film in the year 2010. Dr Vasi builds a robot that runs of artificial intelligence. The robot was initially invented programmed to protect mankind and also feel human emotions. Things take a hard turn when the robot falls in love with Dr Vasi’s girlfriend.

