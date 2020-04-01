The Debate
Rajinikanth Memes To Help You Blow Off Some Steam During Quarantine

Regional Indian Cinema

Rajinikanth is a man of action. His recent appearance with Bear Grylls led to a lot of memes. Take a look at Rajinikanth's memes here. Read on.

Written By Aditya Vyas | Mumbai | Updated On:
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth is a man of action. The popular actor is considered one of the most influential actors of all time in the South. At 69-years-old, the actor is still on top of his acting game. He also recently appeared with Bear Grylls on Into The Wild and proved that age is just a number. The actor has appeared in over 150 movies now, from which most of them are hits.

Also read: Ram Gopal Varma Back At It Again, Quips Rajinikanth Why He's Not Destroying Coronavirus

He began his acting career from playing supporting roles and is now at the peak of Tamil Cinema with his exceptional performances in movies which have influenced audiences from all over. His recent appearance with Bear Grylls made a lot of memes. And memes are inevitable when it comes to superstar Rajinikanth. Let’s take a look at Rajinikanth's memes.

Also read: Rajinikanth Receives Wishes From 3 Leading Actors On 'Into The Wild With Bear Grylls'

Also read:  Rajinikanth Reveals Reason Why Twitter Took Down His Video Supporting Janta Curfew

Also read: Rajinikanth Donates Rs 50 Lakhs For The Technicians Of The Industry; Read Details

 

 

