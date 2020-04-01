Rajinikanth Memes To Help You Blow Off Some Steam During Quarantine

Rajinikanth is a man of action. The popular actor is considered one of the most influential actors of all time in the South. At 69-years-old, the actor is still on top of his acting game. He also recently appeared with Bear Grylls on Into The Wild and proved that age is just a number. The actor has appeared in over 150 movies now, from which most of them are hits.

He began his acting career from playing supporting roles and is now at the peak of Tamil Cinema with his exceptional performances in movies which have influenced audiences from all over. His recent appearance with Bear Grylls made a lot of memes. And memes are inevitable when it comes to superstar Rajinikanth. Let’s take a look at Rajinikanth's memes.

Thalaivar should give tips to bear about handling snakes. 😎 pic.twitter.com/saEEYGXkeM — Ashwin (@madrasmojo) January 28, 2020

#BearGrylls

BEAR GRYLLS to RAJNISIR :

Anna aaj hum machhali pakadenge, me aapko machhli pakadne ke liye...barchha bana sikhaunga. pic.twitter.com/yZDx9nPukh — ʷìղ∂: ) (@wind13j) January 28, 2020

Bear grylls:-Where is rajnikanth?



Crew:-Over there sir waiting for you



Bear grylls (shivering with fear):-Hello rajni sir



Rajnikanth:- pic.twitter.com/ME4wjpRfdU — Mad king (@GJhamtani) January 28, 2020

