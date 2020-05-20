Rajinikanth's 'Kaala' Was First Indian Film To Release In Saudi Arabia? Know More Trivia

Kaala is Rajinikanth's Tamil action and drama flick directed by Pa. Ranjith and produced by Dhanush, under his production house Wunderbar Films. The film was dubbed into Telugu and Malayalam languages and released under the same title. However, it was released in Hindi as Kaala Karikalan.

Kaala is about the life of Nellai / Tirunelveli based Tamils who live in large numbers in Mumbai. Apart from Rajnikanth, Kaala also features Nana Patekar, Eswari Rao, Huma Qureshi, and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. Take a look at interesting trivia and lesser-known facts about the action-drama flick, Kaala.

Also Read | Kapil Dev gains Thanos, Rajnikanth comparisons by Twitterati after showing new, bald look

Trivia about Kaala

Nana Patekar did his own dubbing in hindi and tamil.

The action drama film is the fourth collaboration of the director Pa Ranjith and Santhosh Narayanan after Attakathi, Madras and Kabali.

According to the director of the film, the movie name, Kaala, is referred to Lord Yama, the God of death.

The film marks the first movie of Nana Patekar and Rajinikanth in Tamil.

According to IMDB reports, Kaala is Rajinikanth's second Tamil film ever to receive a U/A certificate from the Indian censor board, the first being Thalapathi (1991).

After Kabali released in 2016, this was the second collaboration of director Pa. Ranjit with superstar Rajnikanth.

Anil Thadani's AA films secured Kaala rights for North India.

Also Read | Rajnikanth to Hrithik Roshan: Bollywood actors who pulled off tropes effortlessly

On the social media popularity, Kaala has a custom emoji created on Twitter that appears in Tamil, Telugu or Hindi as per the hashtag.

Post its huge release, it became the first-ever Tamil film to open in 300+ locations in the USA.

The Rajinikanth starrer Kaala has opened in nearly 322 locations approximately in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

Kaala is the first Indian film ever that was released in Saudi Arabia, following the country lifting its ban on public theatres in December 2017.

The film was shot in the Sion area of Mumbai at midnight to avoid crowd gathering at film shoots. But people still stayed awake till midnight and watched Rajnikanth shooting from their windows.

The jeep that was used in the first look poster of this movie became a sensation when Anand Mahindra, chairman and managing director of Mahindra Group, was interested in it. He tweeted that he would love to acquire that jeep for his company's auto museum.

Also Read | Soundarya Rajnikanth shares an epic 'Secret' from 'Into The Wild' episode

Also Read | Alia Bhatt's throwback fangirl moment with 'Thalaiva' Rajnikanth is too good to be missed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.