Rajinikanth's Quiz: Can You Guess The Name Of These Films Just By Looking At Their Stills?

Fans have taken over social media to celebrate Rajinikanth's Birthday today on 12th December. He is one of the most popular South Indian actors and has a legendary status quo in the industry. All of his movies are blockbuster hits and he has earned several awards for his work including Padma Bhushan (2000) and the Padma Vibhushan (2016). Some of his famous movies are - Sivaji (2007), Baashha (1995), Enthiran (2010) and 2.0 (2018). So on the occasion of his birthday, take this quiz to see if you can recognize the star's films just their stills:

Rajinikanth's quiz - Questions

1) This still is from which movie?

Petta

Darbar

Kabali

Shivaji

Credit: Sun TV's Youtube

2) This still is from which movie?

Darbar

Petta

Kabali

Shivaji

Credit: Lyca Production's Youtube

3) This still is from which movie?

Kabali

Petta

Darbar

Shivaji

Credit: Kalaippuli S Thanu's Youtube

4) This still is from which movie?

Shivaji

Petta

Darbar

Kabali

Credit: AVM Productions' YouTube

5) This still is from which movie?

Enthiran

Tyagi

Baasha

Lingaa

Credit: HR Media Creations' YouTube

6) This still is from which movie?

Enthiran

Tyagi

Baasha

Lingaa

Credit: NH Studioz's YouTube

7) This still is from which movie?

Tyagi

Enthiran

Baasha

Lingaa

Credit: Satya Movies' Youtube

8) This still is from which movie?

Enthiran

Tyagi

Lingaa

Baasha

Credit: Eros Now South's Youtube

9) This still is from which movie?

Shivaji

Petta

Darbar

Kochadaiiyaan

Credit: Eros Now South's Youtube

10) This still is from which movie?

Apoorva Raagangal

Petta

Darbar

Kochadaiiyaan

Credit: Tamil Cinimea's Youtube

Rajinikanth's quiz - Answers

The film is 'Petta' and is considered to be one of the best Rajinikanth's movies. The film is 'Darbar' which has one of the most famous Rajinikanth's dialogues - "Police is not a job....we live to protect...we die to serve". The movie is 'Kabali'. Came out in 2016. The movie is 'Shivaji'. Came out in 2007. The movie is 'Enthiran'. Came out in 2010. The movie is 'Tyagi'. It is one of the earliest movies of Rajinikanth's career. The movie is 'Baasha'. Came out in 1995 The movie is 'Lingaa'. Came out in 2014. The movie is 'Kochadaiiyaan'. Came out in 2014. The movie is 'Apoorva Raagangal'. Came out in 1975.

