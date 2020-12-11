Rajinikanth's Birthday Special Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Superstar's Trivia?

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema, having given a number of blockbuster film and memorable performances in his long and illustrious career. Rajinikanth’s career has spanned for over four decades in which he has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films as well. The excitement among his fans before the release of his films is known to all, with a great hype created for each and every one of his films. A similar hype has built up among his fans, as the superstar turns 70 on December 12. On the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday, here is a quiz for all of his fans out there to see how much you really know about the superstar.

Rajinikanth’s birthday special: Answer these 10 questions on Rajinikanth's trivia

1. Rajinikanth played a supporting role in his debut in the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal. Which of one these actors was the lead of the film?

Ajith Kumar

Kamal Haasan

Vijaykumar

Sathyaraj

2. Which of the following films saw Rajinikanth play a triple role?

Robot

Dharmathin Thalaivan

Moondru Moogam

Naan Mahaan Alla

3. Which one of these films was Rajinikanth’s first Bollywood movie?

Andha Kanoon

Gangvaa

Mahaguru

Wafadaar

4. Which of these actors starred alongside Rajinikanth in the film Thalapathi?

Kamal Haasan

Mohanlal

Mammootty

Sathyaraj

5. Alongside acting, Rajinikanth is also known for his screenwriting. Which of these was the first film that he wrote a screenplay for?

Valli

Baba

Ram Robert Rahim

None of the above

6. Which of these actors have co-starred beside Rajinikanth the highest number of times?

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Jayalakshmi

Khushboo

Sripriya

7. How is actor Ravi Raghavendra related to Rajinikanth?

Brother-in-law

Cousin

Nephew

Sibling

8. In which year was Rajinikanth awarded his Padma Bhushan?

2000

2002

2003

2005

9. For which of the following films did Rajinikanth receive a Filmfare award?

Avargal

Aval Appadithan

Justice Gopinath

Nallavanuku Nallavan

10. Which of these films was the first film that Rajinikanth ever produced?

Sivaji

Maaveeran

Kabali

Chandramukhi

There were in total ten questions asked in this Rajinikanth’s quiz. These were some of the lesser-known Rajinikanth’s trivia. Have a look at the answers of the questions below to see how well you have done in this quiz.

Kamal Haasan

Moondru Moogam

Andha Kanoon

Mammootty

Valli

Sripriya

Brother-in-law

2000

Nallavanuku Nallavan

Maaveeran

