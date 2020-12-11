Last Updated:

Rajinikanth's Birthday Special Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Superstar's Trivia?

Superstar Rajinikanth turns 70 on December 12. On the occasion of Rajinikanth's birthday, here is a quiz for all of his fans to see how much you know about him

rajinikanth's birthday

Rajinikanth is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema, having given a number of blockbuster film and memorable performances in his long and illustrious career. Rajinikanth’s career has spanned for over four decades in which he has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films as well. The excitement among his fans before the release of his films is known to all, with a great hype created for each and every one of his films. A similar hype has built up among his fans, as the superstar turns 70 on December 12. On the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday, here is a quiz for all of his fans out there to see how much you really know about the superstar.

Rajinikanth’s birthday special: Answer these 10 questions on Rajinikanth's trivia

1. Rajinikanth played a supporting role in his debut in the 1975 Tamil film Apoorva Raagangal. Which of one these actors was the lead of the film?

  • Ajith Kumar

  • Kamal Haasan

  • Vijaykumar

  • Sathyaraj

2. Which of the following films saw Rajinikanth play a triple role?

  • Robot

  • Dharmathin Thalaivan

  • Moondru Moogam

  • Naan Mahaan Alla

3. Which one of these films was Rajinikanth’s first Bollywood movie?

  • Andha Kanoon

  • Gangvaa

  • Mahaguru

  • Wafadaar

4. Which of these actors starred alongside Rajinikanth in the film Thalapathi?

  • Kamal Haasan

  • Mohanlal

  • Mammootty

  • Sathyaraj

5. Alongside acting, Rajinikanth is also known for his screenwriting. Which of these was the first film that he wrote a screenplay for?

  • Valli

  • Baba

  • Ram Robert Rahim

  • None of the above

6. Which of these actors have co-starred beside Rajinikanth the highest number of times?

  • Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

  • Jayalakshmi

  • Khushboo

  • Sripriya

7. How is actor Ravi Raghavendra related to Rajinikanth?

  • Brother-in-law

  • Cousin

  • Nephew

  • Sibling

8. In which year was Rajinikanth awarded his Padma Bhushan?

  • 2000

  • 2002

  • 2003

  • 2005

9. For which of the following films did Rajinikanth receive a Filmfare award?

  • Avargal

  • Aval Appadithan

  • Justice Gopinath

  • Nallavanuku Nallavan

10. Which of these films was the first film that Rajinikanth ever produced?

  • Sivaji

  • Maaveeran

  • Kabali

  • Chandramukhi

There were in total ten questions asked in this Rajinikanth’s quiz. These were some of the lesser-known Rajinikanth’s trivia. Have a look at the answers of the questions below to see how well you have done in this quiz. 

  • Kamal Haasan
  • Moondru Moogam
  • Andha Kanoon
  • Mammootty
  • Valli
  • Sripriya
  • Brother-in-law
  • 2000
  • Nallavanuku Nallavan
  • Maaveeran

 

