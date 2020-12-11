Rajinikanth's Birthday Special Quiz: How Well Do You Know The Superstar's Trivia?

Quick links:
Rajinikanth is one of the biggest names in Indian cinema, having given a number of blockbuster film and memorable performances in his long and illustrious career. Rajinikanth’s career has spanned for over four decades in which he has acted in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi films as well. The excitement among his fans before the release of his films is known to all, with a great hype created for each and every one of his films. A similar hype has built up among his fans, as the superstar turns 70 on December 12. On the occasion of Rajinikanth’s birthday, here is a quiz for all of his fans out there to see how much you really know about the superstar.
ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's Birthday: Mahesh Babu, A.R. Murugadoss And Others Wish The Thalaiva
ALSO READ: Soundarya Rajinikanth & Her Son Ved's Endearing Playtime Diaries All About Having Fun
There were in total ten questions asked in this Rajinikanth’s quiz. These were some of the lesser-known Rajinikanth’s trivia. Have a look at the answers of the questions below to see how well you have done in this quiz.
ALSO READ: Rajinikanth's Fan Sets Up Restaurant On Actor's 69th Birthday, Meals Served At Just Rs 10
ALSO READ: Soundarya Rajinikanth's Adorable Pictures With Father Rajinikanth
ALSO READ: Yuvraj Singh Celebrates Birthday With Sachin Tendulkar And Harbhajan Singh In Thailand
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.