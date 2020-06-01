From Ramya Krishnan To Akshay Kumar, Here Are Top Villains In Rajinikanth's Movies

Rajinikanth is known for his larger than life iconic characters in movies. Along with his superhero-like characters, his movies are remembered for the formidable villains as well. Take a look at the characters that went against the megastar Rajinikanth in some of his iconic movies, it even includes the superstar himself portraying negative roles in many of his films.

Rajinikanth as Chitti

Enthiran, that released as Robot in Hindi, is a Tamil Sci-Fi movie starring Rajinikanth in a dual role. The film was directed by Shankar and was released in October 2010. The movie is considered as one of the most memorable movies from the 21st century.

Ramya Krishnan as Neelambari

Ramya Krishnan who known as for her role in Baahubali as Rajmata has done many iconic roles in her career. She portrayed the strong and powerful character named Neelambari in the Tamil movie Padayappa. Ramya Krishnan received several accolades for her portrayal as the political leader in the movie. The actor also won a Filmfare Award for Best Actress. The movie also featured Sivaji Ganesan and Soundarya in lead roles.

Rajinikanth as Prasad in Moondru Mudichu

The superstar was one of the meanest villains during the 1970s decade when he did quite a few movies where he was seen in some of the most formidable roles. In the 1976 movie titled Moondru Mudichu, Rajinikanth played the villain who tries to kill off his own father, and another character Balaji played by Kamal Hassan, all in a bid to marry the girl he loved.

Amrish Puri as Kalivardhan

Amrish Puri was known for his role as Mogambo during the early 1990s in his movie Mr India. He was later seen as Kalivarrdhan in the Tamil movie Thalapathi. He delivered an understated villainous role in Thalapathi with complete perfection. The movie also saw many South Indiansuperstars like Rajinikanth, Mammootty and Shobhana in the lead roles. Thalapathi was directed by Mani Ratnam and released in 1991.

Akshay Kumar as Pakshi Rajan

Akshay Kumar appeared as the villain with a good cause in the Tamil movie 2.0. He played the character of a sensitive scientist known as Pakshi Rajan. The movie 2.0 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's movie Robot which released in 2010. 2.0 also stars Amy Jackson in a pivotal role.

