Rajinikanth's Worst Movies According To Rotten Tomatoes; From 'Kabali' To 'Kaala'

Rajinikanth has worked on a variety of projects over the career span of over five decades. Besides impressing everyone with his acting prowess, he has also worked as a producer and screenwriter. Rajinikanth kick-started his acting journey in 1975 Tamil flick Apoorva Raagangal featuring Kamal Hasaan in the lead role. Gradually, the actor grew to prominence and emerged out as one of the most sought-after actors of the film industry.

Although being a megastar, just like other he had to face failures in his career. Here is a list of Rajinikanth’s films that tanked according to the ratings of Rotten Tomatoes. For the unversed, Rotten Tomatoes is an American review aggregation website for movies and television.

Kabali

Kabali is a 2016 Tamil action-crime movie helmed by Pa. Ranjith and bankrolled by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. Kabali stars Rajinikanth and Radhika Apte in pivotal roles. The plot of Kabali revolves around the life of an aged gangster Kabali who returns from prison. The gangster aims at taking revenge from those who destroyed his life. While on his path of revenge, Kabali learns what happened to his family when he was gone. Rotten Tomatoes gave Kabali a rating of 64% out of 100.

Kaala

Kaala is a 2018 action-drama movie written and helmed by Pa. Ranjith. The movie was bankrolled by Dhanush under the banner of Wunderbar Films. Starring Rajinikanth in the lead role, Kaala features Nana Patekar and Easwari Rao in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of Nellai or Tirunelveli based Tamils who live in large number in Mumbai. Rotten Tomatoes rated the movie with 56%.

2.0

2.0 is a 2018 science-fiction action movie helmed by S. Shankar and bankrolled by Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. It is the second instalment of the Enthiran franchise. The movie features Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Amy Jackson in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the supernatural entity Pakshirajan.

After mobiles start mysteriously flying in Chennai, Dr Vaseegaran summons his trusted robot Chitti to ward off the bird-shaped powers of Pakshirajan. The movie was given the rating of 59% by Rotten Tomatoes.

Kuselan

Kuselan is a 2008 Tamil drama movie helmed by P. Vasu. The movie was a remake of the Malayalam movie Kadha Parayumbol. Kuselan was bankrolled by Pushpa Kandaswamy, G.P. Vijaykumar and Aswani Dutt. The movie stars Rajinikanth, Pasupathu, Meena and Nayantara in prominent roles. The plot of Kuselan revolves around the tale of a beautiful friendship between a popular actor and a poor barber who were forced to part ways due to their careers. The movie was given a rating of 38% by Rotten Tomatoes.

Lingaa

Lingaa is a 2014 action drama movie helmed by K.S Ravikumar. The movie features Rajinikanth, Anushka Shetty and Sonakshi Sinha in pivotal roles. The plot of Lingaa revolves around the life of a thief who visits a village namely Solaiyar to save the dam and temple built by his grandfather. Rotten Tomatoes gave Lingaa a rating of 43%.

